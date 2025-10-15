Janitorial Services Market to Reach USD $499.6 Billion by 2029 at 8.3% CAGR

Janitorial Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Janitorial Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Janitorial Services Market?

The market size of janitorial services has seen robust growth over the past few years. It's expected to increase from $336.27 billion in 2024 to $362.89 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This historical growth trend can be credited to factors such as the expansion of commercial real estate, the prevalence of outsourcing, health and safety legislation, the importance of corporate image and branding, and increased public consciousness about hygiene.

The market size for janitorial services is anticipated to witness robust development in the upcoming years, expanding to $499.6 billion by 2029, with an 8.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The projected growth for the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as the heightened emphasis on green cleaning, increasing need for specialized cleaning services, the practice of remote and flexible workspaces, concerns over health and safety, and collaborations with facility management firms. Key forecasts for the same period revolve around the implementation of technology in cleaning processes, forward strides in cleaning equipment technology, the uptake of green cleaning methods, the emergence of smart cleaning tech, and enhanced training and certification programs.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Janitorial Services Global Market Growth?

The surge in demand for the real estate sector is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the janitorial service market in the future. Being anything permanently attached to or built on land, either naturally or artificially, real estate necessitates janitorial services to keep the construction site devoid of dust, filth, and unpleasant smells. These services pay considerable attention to concerns such as stained appliances, damaged carpets, and discolored surfaces to ensure that houses are ready for meticulous inspection. For example, the Monthly New Residential Sales, September 2024, report released by the US Census Bureau, a US federal statistical entity, revealed in September 2024, the sales of new single-family homes in the U.S. attained a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 738,000, an increase of 4.1% from August and 6.3% from September 2023. The median sales price was listed as $426,300 and the average price as $501,000. As a result, the burgeoning demand in the real estate sector is bolstering the janitorial service market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Janitorial Services Market?

Major players in the Janitorial Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• APS Janitorial Services Inc.

• Sodexo Inc.

• Cox & Company Inc.

• Aramark Corporation

• International Service System (ISS A/S)

• Cintas Corporation

• ABM Industries Inc.

• American Building Maintenance Inc.

• Clean Harbors Inc.

• Mitie Group plc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Janitorial Services Market?

A prominent trend emerging in the janitorial service market revolves around technological advancements. Businesses in this market are harnessing new technologies to expand their reach and enhance their services. Take for example Ecovacs Robotics, a technology company based in China, which unveiled a new AI-powered DEEBOT T10 robotic vacuum cleaner in June 2022. Equipped with next-generation technologies like AIVI 3.0 Upgraded AI-based object recognition and avoidance features, this new DEEBOT can dramatically improve object recognition accuracy by 20% and speed up recognition by 20 times, allowing it to identify and avoid objects on the floor. It also incorporates a starlight camera that helps in detecting floor objects and avoids cleaning hassle, thus offering an impeccable cleaning experience that is cautious with the property by leveraging artificial intelligence and visual interpretation tools.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Janitorial Services Market Report?

The janitorial servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Indoor Cleaning Service, Outdoor Cleaning Service

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Indoor Cleaning Service: Office And Commercial Cleaning, Floor And Carpet Cleaning, Window And Glass Cleaning, Restroom Sanitation, Industrial And Warehouse Cleaning

2) By Outdoor Cleaning Service: Parking Lot And Pavement Cleaning, Exterior Building Washing, Landscape Maintenance And Litter Removal, Graffiti Removal, Snow And Ice Removal

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Janitorial Services Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Janitorial Services, North America was recognized as the foremost region for the given year, alongside anticipated growth dynamics. The document thoroughly reports on other regions as well, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

