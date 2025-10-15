Printing Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Printing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Printing Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the printing market has exhibited consistent growth in the past few years. The market value, expected to increase from $331.32 billion in 2024 to $343.63 billion in 2025, predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. This progressive growth during the historic period can be attributed to a variety of factors which include expansion of the publishing industry, rising packaging needs, global economic conditions, environmental regulatory norms, and the evolving consumer preferences.

In the coming years, the printing market is anticipated to experience consistent expansion, estimated to reach $402.75 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. Factors contributing to this growth in the forecast period include the implementation of environmentally-friendly printing practices, e-commerce packaging, smart packaging technologies, influences of remote work, and concerns about health and safety. Significant trends to expect within this period comprise advances in 3D printing, the surge of digital printing, print personalization, integration of augmented reality (AR), intelligent printing solutions, and the emergence of hybrid printing techniques.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Printing Market?

The surge in packaging needs within the e-commerce industry is predicted to stimulate the growth of the printing market. Custom printed e-commerce packages are increasingly being utilized by growing e-commerce retailer businesses. As per the U.S. Census Bureau, a governmental agency in the US, e-commerce retail sales in the U.S. for the third quarter of 2022 reached a total of $265.9 billion, rising by 3% compared to the previous quarter. Although general retail sales saw a jump of 9.1% during the same timeframe, e-commerce sales for the third quarter of 2022 grew by 10.8% when compared with the same quarter in 2021. Consequently, the burgeoning e-commerce sector is likely to spur the demand for printing, thereby pushing the market growth during the projected period.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Printing Market?

Major players in the Printing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• HP Inc.

• Canon Inc.

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

• Ricoh Company Ltd.

• Toppan Inc.

• Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

• Konica Minolta Inc.

• Xerox Corporation

• R.R. Donnelley & Sons

What Are The Top Trends In The Printing Industry?

The emergence of advanced technologies has been identified as a prevalent trend in the printing industry. Several prominent companies in this sector are earnestly adopting innovative technologies to ensure they have an edge over their competition. An illustration of this is Markem-Imaje, a Swiss-based company pioneering in the production and distribution of specialized traceability and variable data for the packaging sector. In 2022, they launched an IoT-powered platform named MiVista, which offers a broad range of self-support and helpdesk services for printers. The primary attributes of this platform are its design to simplify and streamline the daily coding processes across all printers. It also offers additional advantages such as self-reliance, automated risk monitoring, and advance remote diagnostic capabilities, amongst other features.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Printing Market Segments

The printing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Commercial Printing (except Screen And Books), Commercial Screen Printing, Books Printing

2) By Technology: Flexography Printing, Rotogravure Printing, Digital Printing, OffSet Printing, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Packaging, Advertising, Publishing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial Printing: Digital Printing, Offset Printing, Flexographic Printing, Gravure Printing, Lithographic Printing

2) By Commercial Screen Printing: Textile Screen Printing, Industrial Screen Printing, Graphic Screen Printing, Electronic Screen Printing

3) By Books Printing: Hardcover Book Printing, Paperback Book Printing, On-Demand Book Printing, Large Print Book Printing

Which Regions Are Dominating The Printing Market Landscape?

In the Printing Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific is identified as the top region for the year 2024, with notable growth projected for the future. North America follows, ranking as the second largest regional market. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

