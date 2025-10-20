Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $2.97 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of the instrument landing system and visual landing aids. The market is projected to swell from $2.27 billion in 2024 to $2.39 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth observed in the past can be linked to factors such as the surge in air traffic, enhanced safety regulations, the need for larger airport capacities, advancements in aviation safety norms, and operations that are reliant on weather conditions.

The market size for instrument landing systems and visual landing aids is on track for significant expansion in the upcoming years, with projections estimating a rise to $2.97 billion in 2029, courtesy a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The predicted growth in this period is backed by factors such as augmentation in air travel, the surge in emerging markets, advancements in airspace structures, isolated and unmanned operations, and a heightened concentration on precision tactics. The period is also foreseeing trending developments such as cat ii/iii autoland systems, LED and advanced lighting systems, satellite-influenced landing systems, AI-backed decision support, and integrated approach systems.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market?

The growth of the instrument landing system, and virtual landing aids market is anticipated to be fuelled by the rising air traffic. Air traffic signifies the volume of aircraft traversing through a specific area or route. The instrument landing system (ILS) and virtual landing aids (VLA) are essential elements of aircraft that provide assistance to pilots during landing, especially in conditions of poor visibility. A case in point is a report released in March 2023 by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a government agency based in the US, stating that in 2022, US airlines carried 194 million passengers more than in 2021, marking a 30% year-on-year increase. Consequently, this surge in air traffic is contributing to the expansion of the instrument landing system and virtual landing aids market.

Which Players Dominate The Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Astronics Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Lufthansa Systems

• NEC Corporation

• Eaton

• Thales Group

• Collins Aerospace

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

• Groupe ADP

• Vaisala Oyj

What Are The Future Trends Of The Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market?

Key players in the instrument landing system and virtual landing aids market are entering into strategic alliances to enhance precision landing capabilities. The goal of these partnerships is to incorporate sophisticated navigation technologies, streamline processes, and meet the escalating need for safer and more effective landing options in the airspace sector. An example of this is when NPO RTS, a Russian service provider and navigational aids manufacturer, joined forces with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), an Indian regulatory entity, in June 2022. This partnership emphasized on improving and updating Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) in India, vital for safe aircraft touchdowns, particularly in challenging weather situations.

Global Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The instrument landing system and visual landing aids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Instrument Landing System CAT I, Instrument Landing System CAT II, Instrument Landing System CAT III

2) By Visual Landing Aid: Runway Lighting, Taxiway Lighting, Approach Lighting

3) By Technology: Light-Emitting Diode (LEDs), Incandescent Lamps

4) By Operation: International Airport, Medium Airport, Small Airport

Subsegments:

1) By Instrument Landing System CAT I: Precision Approach Procedures, Minimum Decision Height (MDH) Of 200 Feet

2) By Instrument Landing System CAT II: Precision Approach Procedures, Minimum Decision Height (MDH) Of 100 Feet, Enhanced Autoland Systems

3) By Instrument Landing System CAT III: CAT IIIA, CAT IIIB, CAT IIIC

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market?

In 2024, the instrument landing system and visual landing aids market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. North America is anticipated to witness the quickest growth rate in this market as per the 2025 report. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

