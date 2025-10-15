Residential Remodelers Market to Reach USD 863.8 Billion by 2029 at 2.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Residential Remodelers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Residential Remodelers Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the residential remodelers market has witnessed a slight expansion. The market size is projected to increase from $768.84 billion in 2024 to $777.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. Factors such as economic conditions and home equity, lifestyle shifts, older housing inventory, real estate market trends, and homeowner rates have contributed to the historical growth.

The market size for residential refurbishments is set to steadily surge in the coming years. It's projected to reach a value of $863.8 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The phenomenal growth in the predicted period can be ascribed to factors such as the aging population and accessibility, the demand for sustainable and energy-efficient renovations, advancing home technology integration, work from home trends, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notable trends anticipated within the forecast period are the incorporation of technology in project management, creation of multigenerational living spaces, focuses on resilience and disaster-proof design, energy-conscious upgrades, and digital marketing and online visibility.

Download a free sample of the residential remodelers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9683&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Residential Remodelers Global Market Growth?

The escalating trend in the construction sector is predicted to drive the growth of the residential remodelers market in the future. The responsibilities of the construction industry encompass building, modifying, and repairing structures such as homes, industries, highways, bridges, and other infrastructural components. Expansion in the construction sector could benefit the residential renovation market as it results in more new houses being constructed, thus sparking a need for remodeling services. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a US-based entity of the Federal Statistical System, published a recent statistical report in March 2023 stating that the total construction expenditure in the United States was $1.54 trillion in November 2020, which rose to $1.84 trillion in November 2022, thus marking a 16.3% growth. As a result, the upward trend in the construction industry is fueling the residential remodelers market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Residential Remodelers Market?

Major players in the Residential Remodelers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Andersen Corporation

• Dow Inc.

• Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc.

• Kohler Co.

• Pella Corporation

• Seven Group Holdings Limited

• Industrie Cotto Possagno S.p.A

• Lutron Electronics Inc.

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Masco Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Residential Remodelers Market?

The residential remodeler market is increasingly being influenced by advancements in technology, a trend that is gaining traction. Major market players are focusing on the creation of innovative solutions to solidify their market standing. A case in point is Eyrus Inc., a software company from the United States, which unveiled substantial improvements to its platform with Eyrus Evolved, launched in December 2022. This comprehensive solution is designed to aid general contractors in making informed decisions regarding progress, risk, and safety. The newly introduced technology is user-friendly and non-invasive, providing a comprehensive realtime data and analytics suite through a Consolidated Workforce Database. The Eyrus system allows project teams to positively influence the schedule, safety, and cost by making proactive adjustments in dynamic project environments. The administrative overhead for projects can be reduced by up to 25% by the Eyrus platform through automation of crucial tasks such as worker on-boarding, project time management, and compliance reporting, facilitated by the integration of Construction IoT (Internet of Things) technology.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Residential Remodelers Market Report?

The residential remodelers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Project: DIY (Do It Yourself), Professional

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Flooring, Walls, Ceilings, Porches, Gardens, Garages, System And Equipment, Disaster Repair, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By DIY (Do It Yourself): Basic Projects, Intermediate Projects, Complex Projects

2) By Professional: General Contractors, Specialized Contractors, Design-Build Firms

View the full residential remodelers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/residential-remodelers-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Residential Remodelers Industry?

For the year under review in the Residential Remodelers Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region. The report predicts continued growth for this region. All geographical regions featured in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Residential Remodelers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Residential Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/residential-land-planning-and-development-global-market-report

Residential Low Slope Roofing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/residential-low-slope-roofing-global-market-report

Residential Real Estate Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/residential-real-estate-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.