Satellite Navigation System Market to Reach $237.42 Billion by 2029 with 7.58% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Satellite Navigation System Market Through 2025?

Over the past few years, the satellite navigation system market has seen substantial growth. The projections indicate a rise from $163.21 billion in 2024 to $177.24 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The notable growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as military applications, keeping space commerce, escalating demand for accurate positioning, expansion in transportation and logistics sectors, and enhanced accuracy and reliability of satellite signals.

The market size for satellite navigation systems is expected to noticeably expand over the next few years, increasing to $237.42 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the surging demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones, the rising application of satellite navigation in agriculture and precision farming, the utilization of satellite navigation for disaster management and emergency reaction, and the broadening of satellite navigation. The forecast period will also witness significant trends including intensified demand for real-time and high-precision positioning, the evolution of hybrid navigation systems that merge satellite and terrestrial technologies, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms with satellite navigation, and the enlargement of satellite navigation services.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Satellite Navigation System Market?

The surge in autonomous vehicle's acceptance is likely to fuel the expansion of the satellite navigation system market in the future. Self-navigating cars are fitted with sensors and advanced technology that enables them to assess their environment and move without human intervention. To identify their exact location, route their destinations, and ensure safe and efficient navigation with accurate positioning data, these vehicles often rely on satellite navigation systems. According to an August 2022 report by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a non-profit organization in the US specializing in road safety, it's expected to see 3.5 million autonomous cars on American roads by 2025 and 4.5 million by 2030. Consequently, the rising utilization of autonomous vehicles is fueling the expansion of the satellite navigation system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Satellite Navigation System Market?

Major players in the Satellite Navigation System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Stonex Srl

• Airbus SE

• QualComm Technologies Inc.

• General Dynamics Corp

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Satellite Navigation System Market?

Major firms in the satellite navigation system market, such as Qualcomm Technologies Inc., are focused on developing innovative solutions to meet the changing demands of their customers, outperform their rivals, and profit from upcoming opportunities in the sector. They are moving towards integrating the NavIC L1 signals into Qualcomm's existing chipset platforms. This advancement is based on Qualcomm's location suite that can support up to seven satellite constellations. In December 2023, the American multinational corporation, known for its wireless telecommunication products and semiconductors, declared its support for the Indian NavIC Satellite Navigation System L1 signals in commercial chipset platforms, in association with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). This extended platform to seven satellite constellations concurrently aids in boosting NavIC incorporation, thereby improving geolocation capabilities for automotive and IoT applications. It also provides multiple features that augment location-based services and navigation precision for devices powered by Qualcomm chips and other compatible systems. Thus, the NavIC L1 signals became a significant part of the global navigation satellite system spectrum, offering enhanced accuracy and interoperability for location-based services and applications.

How Is The Satellite Navigation System Market Segmented?

The satellite navigation system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Solution: System, Services

2) By Constellation: Global Navigation, Regional Navigation, Augmented

3) By Orbit: Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Other Orbits

4) By Application: Road And Automotive, Consumer And Health Solutions, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By System: Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Ground Control Segment, User Segment Equipment

2) By Services: Positioning Services, Timing Services, Navigation Services

View the full satellite navigation system market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Satellite Navigation System Market?

For the year under consideration in the Satellite Navigation System Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region. It is also projected to continue experiencing the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

