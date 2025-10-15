Office Buildings Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Office Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Office Buildings Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the office buildings market has seen a slight increase over the past few years. It is projected to rise from $548.52 billion in 2024 to $553.03 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include economic development and business proliferation, urbanization and the emergence of commercial centers, corporate movement and consolidation, changes in workplace culture, as well as governmental policies and zoning laws.

The market size of office buildings is projected to experience a consistent increase in the upcoming years. By 2029, it is anticipated to reach $607.23 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. The predicted enhancement during the forecast period is due to factors such as sustainable and eco-friendly construction methods, the rise in remote work and flexible office setups, the incorporation of innovative technology for enhanced efficiency, multi-purpose developments, and a focus on corporate health and staff experience. Key trends for the forecast period comprise a focus on the employee experience, the inclusion of biophilic design components, touchless technologies, flexible and adjustable office furnishings, and upgrading for energy efficiency.

Download a free sample of the office buildings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9669&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Office Buildings Market?

The office buildings market is predicted to grow due to the increasing demand from businesses that are expanding. Company expansion signifies the strategies undertaken by a firm to broaden its operational scale and enhance its revenue, thereby leading to an increase in demand for more employees to manage these operations. This, in turn, necessitates extra office space to house these new workers. For example, a research study carried out by Airwallex, a UK fintech firm, on 500 small and medium-sized UK businesses in October 2022 revealed that 70% of these businesses intend to increase their foreign market presence in 2023. Out of the survey respondents, 64% aim to focus on Europe and North America, while 34% intend to penetrate markets in the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. Hence, the surge in demand from these expanding firms is propelling the development of the office buildings market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Office Buildings Market?

Major players in the Office Buildings Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Kiewit Building Group Inc.

• Toll Brothers Inc.

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Bouygues S.A.

• Jacobs Solutions Inc.

• China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

• Power Construction Corp.

• China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd.

• Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

• Colliers International India Property Services Pvt. Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Office Buildings Market?

A primary trend emerging in the office buildings market is the emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency. Many leading corporations in this industry are focussing their efforts on sustainable practices as they aim to achieve their net-zero carbon targets and cater to the demands of the new workforce generation. Adobe, an American software firm, for instance, finished the construction of their eco-friendly office space in San Jose, California in March 2023. The completely electric structure derives its power from renewable resources like solar and wind. Special glass is used to minimise the heat and cold transfer into the building. A major portion of the waste, about 90%, is recycled to prevent its disposal in landfills. Traditional furnaces have also been replaced with air source heat pumps for heating and cooling purposes.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Office Buildings Market Growth

The office buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Building Type: Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

2) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

3) By Application: Owned, Rental

4) By End User: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By Smart Buildings: Energy-Efficient Buildings, Automated Buildings, Green-Certified Buildings, IoT-Integrated Buildings, Connected Buildings

2) By Traditional Buildings: Conventional Office Buildings, Historic Or Heritage Buildings, Modular Buildings, Flex Space Offices, Other Traditional Office Structures

View the full office buildings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-buildings-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Office Buildings Market By 2025?

In the Office Buildings Global Market Report 2025, Europe held the top position for the year 2024. However, the region projected to display the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses a variety of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Office Buildings Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Office Administrative Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-administrative-services-global-market-report

Office And Factory Buildings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-and-factory-buildings-global-market-report

Office Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-automation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.