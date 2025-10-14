Mobile Veterans Announce the Launch of Unvault.AI Mobile App

Unvault.AI Mobile App

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Play Cubed, Inc, today announced the launch of Unvault.AI - An AI-powered investment research mobile app that makes professional-grade analysis simple and accessible to all. Unvault.AI has launched for iOS devices and is now available in The App Store with a near 5 star rating.Play Cubed is founded by a team that has been building and releasing mobile apps since 2008. The concept of Unvault.AI came from CEO Randy Saaf’s 20 years of successful experience as a mobile app developer as well as a value investor in the vein of Warren Buffett. He conceived of Unvault.AI when he started using ChatGPT to aid in his research (summarize SEC filings and investor calls, keep up with news, ask clarifying questions, research hundreds and even thousands of stocks at once) and saw an opportunity to create a feature-specific investment research app that transforms the overwhelming world of financial data into clear, actionable insights tailored to how young investors actually think and learn. “Warren Buffett had his partner Charlie Munger to bounce ideas off. We see Unvault.AI as your investment partner in your pocket” said Play Cubed CEO Randy Saaf.Unvault.AI is an intelligent agent designed for investment deep research, continuously sourcing insights from verified, authoritative financial sources. Unvault.AI helps you build financial literacy, spot undervalued opportunities, and invest smarter. Unvault.AI’s AI-powered platform breaks down complex market data into simple, actionable insights so investors can grow their investing knowledge while making better decisions. Users can even ask Unvault.AI questions and have conversations that give them confidence in their investment decisions.Unvault.AI Features:- Learn While You Invest: Strengthen your financial literacy with clear, AI-driven explanations of stock trends and fundamentals.- Find Value Opportunities: Discover overlooked or undervalued stocks that align with smart investing principles.- AI Conversations: Ask the AI anything about your watchlist and get easy-to-understand answers, backed by the latest market data.- Smart Tracking & Alerts: Follow the stocks you care about and receive timely updates when the AI detects the fundamentals of the business do not align with the current stock price.- Concise Market Reports: Access focused breakdowns with sources you can trust.- Powered by GPT-5 & Top LLMs: Get research-grade insights and plain-English explanations from the world's most advanced AI models.Play Cubed is also working on the Android and Desktop versions of Unvault.AI. You can join the waitlist for those versions today at Unvault.AI.About Play Cubed, Inc.Play Cubed, Inc. is a seven-person team based in Los Angeles, CA. The Company is founded by Randy Saaf, Octavio Herrera, Fazri Zubair, and Noah Edelman. Randy and Octavio are serial entrepreneurs who previously cofounded successful mobile app platform company Jirbo/Ad Colony. Randy is an author (The Intangible Investor: Value Investing in Software Companies) and content creator who is passionate about making long-term investments based on strong business fundamentals. Our team has been together for nearly 10 years and has specialized in emerging technologies and large-scale app deployments on various platforms.

