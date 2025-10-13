NUJ to mark International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

On Monday 3 November at 5.30pm, the NUJ will host an online speaker event to mark International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (IDEI).

Worldwide, journalists continue to report in difficult, hostile and dangerous environments to ensure truths are told to audiences through their journalism. Despite committing no crime, journalists continue to be targeted in online and physical attacks, in some cases leading to killings, with perpetrators too often able to evade accountability. This must end.

Our expert speakers will discuss the urgent need to protect journalists in the UK, Ireland, and globally, as well as the concrete steps required to ensure their safety and freedom to report. We will also come together as a community to mourn fallen colleagues and amplify our demands for accountability for their deaths.

The panel will be announced soon.

