Otter PR Wins Silver in PR Agency of the Year at the 2025 International Best in Biz Awards

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otter Public Relations (dba Otter PR), a global leader in innovative communications and media relations, has been named a Silver Winner in the PR Agency of the Year category in the 13th annual International Best in Biz Awards The Best in Biz Awards is the only independent global business awards program judged solely by members of the press and industry analysts. Now in its 13th year, the program honors companies and agencies from around the world that demonstrate exceptional performance, creativity, and innovation in their industries.“Winning Silver for PR Agency of the Year is a testament to the incredible work our team delivers every day,” says Scott Bartnick, Co-Founder and CEO of Otter PR. “We’re proud to be recognized among the world’s top agencies for our innovative strategies, measurable results, and commitment to elevating our clients’ brands on a global stage.”Best in Biz Awards received thousands of entries from top global and local businesses, with winners selected through rigorous judging standards by international journalists. Otter PR’s win further solidifies its position as a best-in-class PR firm known for enterprise PR, finance PR, and media relations strategies that deliver measurable results and lasting brand impact.The full list of winners can be found at www.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2025-winners This Silver Award marks another milestone in Otter PR’s continued growth and global recognition, following its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the 2026 PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120, and multiple other accolades celebrating its innovation in PR and leadership in the communications industry.To learn more, visit www.otterpr.com About Otter PROtter PR is an earned media PR leader and press coverage specialist based in St. Petersburg, Florida. With a growing global team of media strategists, former journalists, and brand storytellers, Otter PR helps clients elevate their reputations, expand visibility, and build credibility in competitive industries. Recognized as a top-ranking PR firm in America by G2, Upcity, and Clutch, Otter PR offers public relations services for startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprise brands alike.

