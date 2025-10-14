Executive Biotech Advisors and Michael Pietrack Launch Contract Field Medical Program for Life Science Companies

Turnkey solution delivering expert medical science liaisons to companies navigating pivotal clinical trials, drug launches, and real-world evidence strategies.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Biotech Advisors (EBA), a strategic life sciences consulting firm, and Michael Pietrack, the Life Sciences Recruiting Practice Lead at Kaye/Bassman International and host of The Pharmaverse Podcast, today announced a collaboration to provide biotech and pharmaceutical companies with a faster, more flexible model for deploying contract medical science liaison (MSL) and clinical trial liaison (CTL) teams. Pietrack will oversee recruitment for the global program, with EBA contributing specialized expertise in field management and training.

“I am pleased to collaborate with EBA to address the challenge many biopharma companies face in accessing top-tier MSL and CTL talent quickly, without the delays of traditional hiring,” said Pietrack. “Our recruitment expertise ensures companies can identify and onboard the right professionals efficiently, giving them speed and flexibility in deploying field teams. Combined with EBA’s expert field leadership, this partnership delivers a fully integrated solution, allowing companies to focus on advancing their science and preparing for market readiness.”

“Too often, companies face delays in pipeline development due to funding constraints and limited access to tenured, field-ready talent,” said Dr. Jonas Hylton, VP of Global Medical and Scientific Affairs at EBA. “Through this program, Michael will bring unmatched recruiting expertise, while EBA provides strategic hands-on field training and operational oversight. Our work ensures contract MSLs and CTLs onboard quickly, engage KOLs effectively, stay aligned with our client’s strategy, and deliver measurable results tailored to their stage of development.”

Program Overview: A turnkey solution for deploying contract MSLs and CTLs

● Biotech and Pharma focused: The program is designed to support companies in every stage of development, from clinical trial accrual to product launches and evolving evidence generation. While centered on the U.S. and Europe, it can also extend support to programs across all major markets worldwide.

● Rapid, flexible access: Ready-to-deploy tenured, field MSLs and CTLs that are scaled by therapeutic area, indication, or geography without long-term hiring commitments.

● Integrated expertise: Pietrack and his team will manage recruitment, contracts, and compliance, while EBA will provide built-in field leadership, onboarding, strategic oversight, and performance monitoring.

● Measurable impact provided: Trackable MSL and CTL performance via key performance indicators, territory alignment, and key opinion leader (KOL) engagement, with optional services like KOL mapping, dashboards, and clinical resource management or learning management system integration.

About EBA

Executive Biotech Advisors (EBA) is a US-led strategic consulting firm with a global footprint across Europe and the Asia-Pacific. EBA was designed knowing biotech realities where timelines are tight, priorities shift fast, and internal teams are already at capacity. Their network provides biotech and pharma companies with expert-led, execution-focused consulting across clinical, medical, commercial, and corporate functions. Additionally, the seasoned advisors combine strategy with hands-on delivery to close gaps, accelerate progress, and drive measurable impact without the delays or overhead of traditional firms.

About Michael Pietrack

Michael Pietrack is a nationally recognized executive recruiter with nearly 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He and his team have placed more than 1,000 professionals, earning recognition as one of PharmaVoice’s “100 Most Inspiring People.” A co-founder of TMAC Direct and member of The Pinnacle Society, Michael now leads the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Search Practice at Kaye/Bassman International. He is also a sought-after speaker, author, and host of The Pharmaverse Podcast.

Michael Pietrack Contact:

970.829.4757

mpietrack@kbic.com

www.KBICLifeSciences.com

