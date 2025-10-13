The Toy Reselling Business: The Two Gregs Taking the Toy World by Storm

Two lifelong friends from Westchester, NY, have turned their small side hustle into a thriving seven-figure business with a growing team.

Most people don’t know the sheer size of the aftermarket toy industry — and neither did we.” — Greg Marinaccio, Co-Founder of G&G’s Toy Vault LLC

CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two lifelong friends have been quietly reshaping the collectible toy market. What began as a small idea to make a few extra bucks has evolved into a large-scale operation with a dedicated team and loyal customer base.Through their company, G&G’s Toy Vault LLC, founders Greg Marinaccio and Greg Giuliani have built a thriving enterprise specializing in collectible toys — with a particular focus on retired LEGOsets. Many of these discontinued sets can rise in value by 300% or more, creating a booming secondary market for collectors and investors alike.By combining data-driven sourcing, sharp market insight, and a passion for nostalgia, the Gregs have transformed a casual side hustle into a global e-commerce operation serving thousands of collectors. Their Amazon storefront has become a go-to destination for sealed and rare sets, while their growing social presence connects them directly with fans and sellers worldwide.“We’re always looking for people who want to sell their collections,” Marinaccio adds. “Whether it’s a few sets or an entire lifetime of collecting, we make the process simple, fair, and rewarding.”“It gives us a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction, knowing that being involved in the toy industry is something that not only allows us to unify the community, but gives everyone a fair opportunity to find a love for LEGO and other toys,” adds Greg Giuliani.With continued growth and nationwide reach, G&G’s Toy Vault LLC has established itself as one of the most dynamic collectible resellers in the industry — blending passion, precision, and professionalism in a rapidly expanding market.About G&G’s Toy Vault LLCFounded by Gregory Marinaccio and Gregory Giuliani, G&G’s Toy Vault LLC is a Westchester-based collectible toy company specializing in sourcing, buying, and reselling rare and retired LEGOsets and other collectibles. As a large-scale operation with a growing team, the company continues to set the standard for quality and reliability in the collectible resale industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.