JM Nutrition Expands Access to Registered Dietitians in Ottawa

Ottawa residents can access in-person and virtual nutritional counselling with JM Nutrition’s team of dietitians and nutritionists.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JM Nutrition has expanded its services, making registered dietitians and nutritionists more accessible to residents in Vancouver and across British Columbia. The expansion allows individuals to connect with dietitians who provide support for a wide range of nutrition-related needs.

The practice, which has long offered dietitian service in Ottawa, is broadening its reach beyond Ontario. Residents in B.C. can now access individualized counselling through both in-person and virtual appointments, with opportunities to select practitioners whose expertise aligns with their needs. JM Nutrition’s model emphasizes flexibility, giving clients the ability to choose your dietitian based on areas of specialization, such as sports nutrition, chronic disease management, digestive health, or pediatric nutrition.

“Our Ontario dietitians bring a wide breadth of experience and specialization,” said Kristina Dunkley, Ottawa resident and registered dietitian with JM Nutrition. “Expanding into B.C. makes it possible for more people to connect with practitioners who can support their specific health goals.”

The practice operates with a focus on personalization, allowing clients to work with a dietitian or nutritionist whose approach best matches their lifestyle and dietary requirements. This step-by-step process includes initial consultations, the development of tailored nutrition plans, and ongoing support.

The expansion to Vancouver and across B.C. follows years of service in Ontario communities such as Ottawa, Nepean, Kanata, and Gatineau. In these regions, JM Nutrition has provided counselling for a variety of dietary concerns, including women’s health, eating disorders, workplace wellness, and senior nutrition. The organization notes that this breadth of experience informs its approach in British Columbia, where residents can expect access to similar services.

With practitioners who also regularly appear in national and international media, JM Nutrition continues to adapt its services to meet the changing needs of clients across Canada. The inclusion of British Columbia residents marks the next step in this development.

About JM Nutrition

Founded in 2006, JM Nutrition is a Canadian provider of nutritional counselling services. The practice employs registered dietitians and nutritionists across several provinces, offering in-person and virtual appointments. JM Nutrition emphasizes individualized care and a broad range of services tailored to client needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.