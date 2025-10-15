CrowdCoursing Opens Free Access for Title I Schools Nationwide in 2025–2026

Impact Study Frequently Asked Questions

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CrowdCoursing , a pioneering education-focused volunteer and event management platform, today announced it will provide no-cost access to its platform for all Title I schools nationwide for the entire 2025–2026 school year. The initiative is designed to supercharge community engagement, reduce administrative burdens, and expand equitable learning support for students in high-poverty schools.Title I, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act directs federal support to schools with high percentages of children from low-income families, helping all students meet challenging state academic standards. By removing platform costs, CrowdCoursing will help Title I schools create and manage educational events, volunteer opportunities, and family engagement initiatives in ways that are simple, safe, and impactful.---Why this matters for Title I communities:For Students:- More consistent access to tutors, mentors, and career speakers—including remote options—to close learning gaps and build college-and-career readiness.- Inclusive volunteer pools (parents, caregivers, community members, and college students) aligned with student interests and needs.- Supports 80+ languages, ensuring equitable access for English Learners and multilingual families.For Educators & Staff:- Onboards all educators and principals in under 5 minutes, making implementation fast and frictionless.- Provides real-time analytics and detailed insights to inform decision-making and demonstrate impact.- Streamlines the creation and management of sessions, reduces paperwork, and enables proactive people management.- Built-in background checks and 2-factor authentication ensure safety and compliance.For Families & Community Volunteers:- Seamless and centralized access to essential links and tools via an integrated resource hub.- Easy-to-use interface to discover, register, and participate in opportunities that support classrooms, school culture, and student success.- Enhances community engagement and brings families closer to the education process.---How the free access works- Eligibility: All U.S. Title I schools (schoolwide or targeted-assistance).- Term: 2025–2026 academic year.- Activation: Schools and districts can visit crowdcoursing.com to request onboarding for the Title I access program; CrowdCoursing’s responsive support team will guide setup and best practices.- Training & Demos: “No-strings-attached” live demos are available for any district or school team that wants to see the platform in action before onboarding.---Leadership comments“Every student deserves a strong learning community—regardless of ZIP code. By opening CrowdCoursing to every Title I school at no cost, we’re making it easier for educators to mobilize mentors, family volunteers, and local partners—online or on campus—to support achievement, belonging, and future-ready skills,” said a Ishan Kurkari, Co-Founder and CEO of CrowdCoursing.“Schools tell us they need flexible, safe, and scalable tools that fit their reality. We designed CrowdCoursing to be simple for teachers, powerful for coordinators, and welcoming for families. This offer is about removing barriers so Title I communities can focus on what matters most: student success.” - Benjamin Clark, Co-Founder and CTO“With CrowdCoursing, we have been able to quantify and manage over half a million dollars of volunteer time, ensuring that schools and students receive volunteer support in meaningful ways. Beyond the software itself, their commitment to our community is evident. They meet with us weekly to ensure our needs are being met. They help train staff, problem solve with volunteers, and ensure that every educator and volunteer can make the greatest possible impact.” - Kelley Kostamo, Supervisor of Volunteers and Partners for Alachua County Schools---What schools can do with CrowdCoursing (examples)- Launch weekly reading buddies, math labs, or homework help using virtual or in-person sessions.- Host career days and “ask-a-pro” series drawing volunteers from local employers and alumni networks.- Coordinate family engagement nights, parent workshops, and culturally responsive community events.- Use real-time analytics to measure engagement and outcomes for reporting and improvement.- Standardize volunteer expectations with configurable Rules (e.g., role approvals, orientation steps, or required sign-ins).---About CrowdCoursingCrowdCoursing is a mission-driven platform that empowers educators, parents, and communities to collaborate in building safe, customizable educational events and volunteer sessions. The platform enhances community engagement, reduces administrative burdens, provides detailed insights and reporting, and supports equitable learning through multilingual access and security features. By combining user-friendly design with robust functionality, CrowdCoursing brings together teachers, coordinators, families, and supporters to accelerate student learning and strengthen school communities.---Media ContactBenjamin ClarkFounder, CrowdCoursingcontact@crowdcoursing.com | +1 407-308-2782Website: crowdcoursing.com---Editor’s NoteTitle I is the largest federal K–12 program supporting schools serving high percentages of children from low-income families, with resources aimed at ensuring students meet challenging state standards through targeted programs and supports.

CrowdCoursing Introduction

