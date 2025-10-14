PortaBidets Launches the First True Portable Bidet That Attaches to Any Toilet

The Traveler, portable bidet, mounted on toilet at local hotel.

Chicago startup brings home-level bathroom comfort and hygiene to hotels, Airbnbs, and beyond

I couldn’t find a travel bidet that actually worked like the one I use at home. All the options out there are awkward, and just messy. So we built one from scratch.” — Steve Weiss

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PortaBidets, founded by the creators of professional filmmaking brand Zacuto, is redefining travel hygiene with The Traveler, the world’s first truly portable bidet that attaches directly to standard toilets with no tools, or plumbing. What started as a personal quest for comfort has evolved into a new category of travel essentials that blends thoughtful design, engineering precision, and everyday practicality.A Personal Fix Turned Global SolutionFor PortaBidets co-founder Steve Weiss, the idea came from a simple but relatable frustration: every travel bidet on the market was either too weak, too messy, or too impractical for real travel use. “I couldn’t find a travel bidet that actually worked like the one I use at home,” said Weiss. “All the options out there are awkward, weak, and just plain messy. So we built one from scratch—something powerful and portable enough that I actually use it myself. We set out to make the best portable bidet on the market.”After years of struggling to travel comfortably, Weiss and his Zacuto co-founder Jens Bogehegn applied their decades of design and manufacturing experience to an entirely new challenge: personal hygiene on the go. The result was The Traveler by PortaBidets, a compact, rechargeable, toilet-mounted bidet that brings true home-level cleanliness anywhere in the world.The product first made waves on Kickstarter, quickly gaining traction with more than 1,500 preorders from early adopters who shared the same frustrations. The campaign validated what the founders suspected—there’s a massive gap in the market for a reliable, truly portable bidet. Now fully in production and shipping to backers, The Traveler is officially available for order at www.portabidets.com How It Works:Unlike handheld sprayers, squeeze bottles, or collapsible devices, The Traveler mounts securely onto almost any toilet bowl. Its precision spray is powered by a USB-C rechargeable electric pump, delivering consistent pressure and a controlled stream for effective cleaning. It’s designed for hotels, Airbnbs, cruise ships, and even family homes, anywhere you want the comfort and hygiene of your own bidet setup. Once installed, it stays mounted throughout your stay, ready to use just like a standard home bidet.Key Features include:🧻 Toilet-mounted design – No balancing acts or awkward handheld rinsing🧰 Tool-free setup – Installs in seconds, completely mess-free🔋 USB-C rechargeable battery – Up to 120 minutes of use per charge💦 Adjustable pressure – From gentle rinse to powerful clean (five pressure levels)🌸 Three spray modes – Precision wash, feminine, and enema✈️ Compact & travel-ready – The entire system nests neatly into its own water reservoir caseCreating a New Category: The True Travel BidetAs bidet adoption continues to grow around the world, PortaBidets is pioneering a new subcategory: true travel-ready bidets. While home bidets have become mainstream in North America and Europe, there has never been a solution that combines real power, portability, and hygienic design for travelers—until now. “Bidet sales surged in the U.S. during the 2020 toilet paper shortages, but travelers were still left without an option,” said Mandy Rogers, Co-Founder of PortaBidets. “Once you start using a bidet, it’s hard to go back. Whether you’re in a hotel, Airbnb, or on a family cruise, you don’t want to compromise on hygiene or comfort. The Traveler solves that.”Beyond comfort, PortaBidets also highlights the environmental impact: using a bidet can reduce toilet paper use by up to 80%, saving both trees and water used in paper production. For eco-conscious travelers, that makes The Traveler a cleaner and greener way to go, literally.About PortaBidets:PortaBidets is a Chicago-based personal hygiene startup founded by Steve Weiss and Jens Bogehegn, the award-winning team behind Zacuto, one of the most respected brands in professional filmmaking gear. The company’s mission is simple: to make cleanliness and comfort possible anywhere in the world.What began as a personal fix has evolved into a category-defining innovation—the world’s first truly toilet-mounted, travel-ready bidet.

The World's First Real Travel Bidet

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.