Boise Chiropractor Dr. Jamie Ricks D.C. Offers Natural Solutions for Pickleball Injuries at Advantage Spine and Disc

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pickleball continues gaining popularity across the Treasure Valley, local chiropractors are seeing a noticeable increase in injuries tied to the sport. Dr. Jamie Ricks D.C. of Advantage Spine and Disc in Boise has seen a steady uptick in patients seeking chiropractic care for musculoskeletal issues caused by repetitive motion, quick movements, and overexertion during play.While the sport is widely viewed as low impact, pickleball still places considerable stress on the spine, joints, and soft tissues. The most common injuries reported include shoulder pain, low back pain, knee pain, neck stiffness, sciatica, and inflammation in the elbow and wrist. These conditions often develop from frequent lunging, sudden twisting, or improper form.“Many of the players we see are adults who are active but may not realize the strain they are putting on their joints and spine,” said Dr. Ricks. “Once pain begins to interfere with movement or daily activity, that is when it is time to seek proper care.”At Advantage Spine and Disc, Dr. Ricks develops individualized care plans using chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, laser therapy shockwave therapy , and myofascial release. These noninvasive methods are designed to reduce inflammation, restore range of motion, and encourage the body’s natural ability to recover. Postural assessments, stretching routines, and strengthening exercises are often incorporated to help prevent re-injury.Chiropractic care offers an effective option for those experiencing pain or discomfort related to pickleball or other recreational sports. Located in Boise and just a short drive from Eagle and Garden City, Advantage Spine and Disc welcomes active adults looking to stay mobile and avoid long-term limitations.

