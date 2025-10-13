Local flavor takes center stage: Chef's Stage at the Got to Be NC Agriculture Pavilion returns to the N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH – Fairgoers hungry for inspiration will find it sizzling at the Got to Be NC Agriculture Pavilion at this year’s N.C. State Fair. From savory Southern classics to inventive twists on North Carolina-grown products, the Got to Be NC Chef’s Stage brings together the state’s top culinary talent to showcase why the best ingredients start right here at home.

Located inside Dorton Arena, the Got to Be NC Agriculture Pavilion is the hub of local flavor at the Fair. Daily demonstrations will feature chefs, farmers, mixologists and food producers who share one thing in common: a passion for supporting North Carolina agriculture.

“The Chef’s Stage connects fairgoers directly to the people and products behind our state’s incredible food scene,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “From the mountains to the coast, these chefs are proving that fresh, local ingredients are the foundation of great food and a strong agricultural economy.”

Throughout the fair, visitors can watch live cooking demos, sit at the Chef’s Table and sample recipes made with Got to Be NC products and discover new favorites to take home from local meats and cheeses to sauces, honey and peanuts. Each day brings a new lineup of North Carolina chefs and food personalities, offering creative dishes that celebrate the state’s agricultural diversity.

The Chef’s Stage schedule will feature a mix of restaurant chefs, culinary instructors and food entrepreneurs, all using North Carolina-grown, -raised, -caught or -made ingredients in their dishes. Demonstrations are free to attend and are included with N.C. State Fair admission.

“As a first-time chef on the demo stage, I feel truly honored to be included in such a vibrant celebration of North Carolina’s food culture,” said Bobby McFarland, of Glasshouse Kitchen in Durham. “I’m most excited to share my passion for local ingredients and to connect with fairgoers in a way that highlights the incredible diversity of our state’s food scene. My hope is that people walk away inspired—not just by the dishes themselves, but by the sense of community and creativity that makes North Carolina food so special.”

Fairgoers are also encouraged to explore the full Got to Be NC Agriculture Pavilion, where they can shop local products, play Got to Be NC Bingo and meet the farmers and makers who help drive the state’s No. 1 industry.

Chef Stage Schedule

Friday, Oct. 17

3 p.m. – Winner Winner, THE BEST Fried Chicken Dinner

Chef: Captain John Mallette of Southern Breeze Seafood in Jacksonville

5 p.m. – Keeping it Local, Chopped Got to Be-Style

Chefs: Adé Carrena of Dounou Cuisine in Raleigh and Nicholas Chavez of Dram Yard in Wilmington

Featuring Celebrity Guest “Chef’ Ken Smith of WRAL

Saturday, Oct. 18

1 p.m. – Spice & Simmer: Indian Home Cooking, Carolina-Style

Chef: Preeti Waas of Cheeni in Durham

3 p.m. – Chocolate and Caramel Treats with N.C. Apples

Chef: Justin Fry of JF Chocolat in Charlotte

5 p.m. – Cooking for Company

Chef: Andres Prussing of Marriott Charlotte City Center in Charlotte

Sunday, Oct. 19

1 p.m. – Cooking from the Carolina Coast

Chef: Jamie Davis of The Hackney in Washington

3 p.m. – The Flavors of Local Fungi: Cooking with Mushrooms

Chef: Bobby McFarland of Glasshouse Kitchen in Durham

5 p.m. – Carolina Gold featuring North Carolina Rice

Chef: Jamie Davis of The Hackney in Washington cooking with Tidewater Grain Company of Oriental

Monday, Oct. 20

3 p.m. – The Sweeter Side of Eating Locally

Pastry Chef: Emily Parker of Sweet Violets in Greenville

5 p.m. – Cooking with N.C. Sweet potatoes

Pastry Chef: Emily Parker of Sweet Violets in Greenville

Tuesday, Oct. 21

1 p.m. – Homemade Pasta with a N.C. Twist

Chef: Taylor Halley of The Wine Feed in Durham

3 p.m. – Easy Fall Desserts

Chef: Tie Whitaker of Buttermilk Boutique in Clayton

5 p.m. – A Got to Be NC Chopped-Style Competition

Chefs: Tie Whitaker of Buttermilk Boutique in Clayton and Sera Cuni of Café Root Cellar in Chapel Hill and Pittsboro

Wednesday, Oct. 22

1 p.m. – The Spices of Caribbean Cuisine

Chef: Lemar Farrington of Triangle’s Amalieä Dining & Events

3 p.m. – The Flavors of North Carolina

Chef: Daniel Murray of Cypress Hall in New Bern

5 p.m. – Drinking Seasonally: Fall Cocktails and Mocktails

Mixologist: Shannon Healy of Alley 26 In Durham

Thursday, Oct. 23

1 p.m. – A Taste of Raleigh

Chefs: Jake Wolf and Greg Poole Jr. of Empire Eats in Raleigh

3 p.m. – Gustu Peruano!

Chef: Mauricio Huarcaya of Gustu Peruano Food Truck in Wilmington

5 p.m. – Cooking with Cast Iron

Chef: Luke Owen of Native Fine Diner and Julep Contemporary Kitchen in Greenville and Jason Allen of Carolina Cooker

Friday, Oct. 24

1 p.m. – The Flavors of Saltbox Seafood

Chef: Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood in Durham

3 p.m. – Everything You Need to Know About North Carolina Tuna

Captain and Chef: John Mallette of Southern Breeze Seafood in Jacksonville

5 p.m. – How to Cook Local Seafood

Chefs: Bobby McFarland of Glasshouse Kitchen in Durham and John Mallette of Southern Breeze Seafood in Jacksonville

Saturday, Oct. 25

1 p.m. – Rice, Beans and N.C. Beef

Chef: Andres Prussing of Marriott Charlotte City Center in Charlotte

3 p.m. – My Mom and Me: Handing Down West African Cooking

Chef: Adé Carrena of Dounou Cuisine in Raleigh and her mom!

5 p.m. – It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere: Shaking and Stirring Local Spirits

Mixologist: David Bowen of Easy Talk and Ginger Fox in Winston-Salem

Sunday, Oct. 26

1 p.m. – Cooking with N.C. Seafood

Chef: Keith Rhodes of Catch Seafood in Wilmington

3 p.m. – Farm to Table Dinner

Chef: Keith Rhodes of Catch Seafood in Wilmington

5 p.m. – Cooking with North Carolina Pork

Chef: Kevin Ruiz of CUYA Cocina Latina in Raleigh

For more information and the full schedule of events and entertainment inside the Got to Be NC Agriculture Pavilion, visit Got to Be NC Agriculture online on the N.C. State Fair website.

