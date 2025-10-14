Dr. Amy Pleet-Odle Delivers Inspiring Keynote at SuccessLIVE! — Now Available to Watch Online

Dr. Amy Pleet-Odle

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessLIVE!, the international leadership and empowerment summit, brought together innovators, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world for an unforgettable event in Los Angeles. Among the highlights was a powerful keynote address from Dr. Amy Pleet-Odle, which drew an enthusiastic response from attendees.

Celebrated for its life-changing presentations, SuccessLIVE! once again lived up to its reputation, inspiring audiences with real-world strategies for growth, leadership, and transformation.

Dr. Pleet-Odle’s keynote captivated the audience with both personal insight and actionable advice, leaving many attendees calling it impactful and inspiring.



Now, for those who could not attend—or those who wish to revisit the experience— Dr. Amy Pleet-Odle’s full keynote is available to watch on The Success Network® YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KNRFpoiIX8&feature=youtu.be



About Amy Pleet-Odle:

Dr. Amy Pleet-Odle is the Founder of Joyful Inclusion, a national movement and coaching practice focused on transforming schools into places where every child thrives, teachers feel empowered, and families are welcomed as partners. With a career spanning more than five decades, Dr. Pleet-Odle has served as a special education teacher, transition coordinator, state department specialist, college professor, author, and inclusion coach.



Her calling began in 1970, fresh out of college, when she encountered Dale—a bright but struggling student who couldn’t read at grade level. That moment sparked a lifelong mission to create learning environments that meet the needs of all students, not just those who fit the mold. Her personal commitment deepened when her own son was diagnosed with a disability, giving her a firsthand understanding of the systemic challenges families face.



Through her Joyful Inclusion framework, Dr. Pleet-Odle partners with schools ready to embrace meaningful change. Her workshops and coaching programs equip educators with the tools and mindsets needed to transform complex systems into inclusive, joyful communities where every student flourishes. These schools report higher levels of teacher satisfaction, student achievement, and family engagement.



Whether addressing national conferences or guiding school leadership teams, Dr. Amy Pleet-Odle’s voice is one of clarity, compassion, and hope. Her story and her mission remind us that inclusion is not just an educational policy—it’s a movement that begins with the heart.

