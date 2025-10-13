Public Input Meeting - 4th Avenue East in Jamestown

About the Project

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to 4th Avenue East from 10th Street Southeast to 5th Street Northeast in Jamestown.

The work includes full-depth pavement reconstruction between 2nd Street Southeast and 2nd Street Northeast, mill and overlay on the remaining segments, concrete pavement repair within the BNSF viaduct, and installation of new ADA compliant curb ramps. Signal replacements are planned at key intersections such as 4th Avenue East and 10th Street Southeast, and viaduct upgrades will address visibility and safety concerns with new end treatments. The project also includes modifications to parking layout configurations on the proposed reconstruction block from 2nd Street Southeast to 2nd Street Northeast. Either maintaining diagonal parking or converting them to parallel parking. Additional improvements involve sidewalk reconstruction, curb and gutter repair, and drainage enhancements such as a proposed new catch basin.

Meeting Information

When: Thursday, October 27, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Jamestown City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, Jamestown, ND 58401

Project materials are/will be available on the city website at www.jamestownnd.gov/333/Public-Input-Meetings.

Ways to Submit a Comment

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by November 11th, 2025, with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24446” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Ben Aaseth, project engineer, Interstate Engineering, PO Box 2035, Jamestown, North Dakota 58401 or email at ben.aaseth@interstateeng.com.

Special Accommodation

The City of Jamestown will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translations services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Kirsten Domek, City of Jamestown, at 701-252-5900 or kdomek@jamestownnd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.