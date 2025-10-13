EGLE Director Phil Roos on Governor Whitmer signing the FY26 budget

Today, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Director Phil Roos issued the following statement in response to Governor Whitmer signing a balanced, bipartisan fiscal year 2026 state budget into law. “The passage of the FY26 state budget ensures that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) can continue its vital work protecting our state’s air, land, water, and energy resources. While this year’s budget reflects a modest reduction for EGLE, it maintains core funding and staffing levels necessary to deliver on our mission to protect Michigan’s natural resources and safeguard public health. We appreciate the Governor and Legislature’s continued support for environmental protection and public health.” EGLE’s budget for FY26 includes: $451 million for water infrastructure initiatives to strengthen local systems, replace lead service lines, provide safe drinking, manage stormwater, and protect Michigan’s lakes and streams, great and small.

$154 million for remediation and redevelopment programs and underground storage tank cleanup activities to address contaminated sites, facilitating economic development and protecting public health and the environment.

$129 million in support for communities that site renewable energy and energy storage projects, providing much-needed support for important public safety investments.

$83.3 million for water quality programs that protect the rivers, lakes, and groundwater that define Michigan.

$78 million for the Renew Michigan program, supporting environmental protection, contaminated site remediation and cleanup, brownfield redevelopment, waste management, recycling, and sustainability projects.

$40 million for drinking water and environmental health programs to ensure safe drinking water and safeguard public health.

$39 million for air quality programs to maintain clean air and prevent impacts on public health and the environment.

$32 million for materials management programs, overseeing responsible waste disposal, and cleanup, waste reduction, recycling and facilitating sustainable energy development.

$27 million for management of Michigan’s geologic resources.

$5 million to increase efficiency, transparency, and public access to critical information by digitizing, indexing, and posting department documents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.