Veridooh and AdQuick partner to Supercharge Growth in Digital OOH With Independent Verification

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veridooh , the award-winning global leader in independent out-of-home (OOH) verification, has partnered with leading OOH advertising platform AdQuick to roll out independent verification across all digital out-of-home (DOOH) media buys, including programmatic and direct. This partnership is a massive step forward for the industry, showcasing the power of tech-enabled tools such as Veridooh and AdQuick to elevate OOH and make it a more trusted, automated, and effective channel.AdQuick simplifies the media buying process by providing agencies and advertisers direct access to an online marketplace of global OOH inventory. By integrating with Veridooh, AdQuick customers will have seamless, integrated access to Veridooh’s world leading independent verification and over 400 campaign performance metrics. This level of granular, real-time data provides unparalleled transparency and accuracy, giving them the confidence to increase their spend in digital OOH.Veridooh co-founder and co-CEO Mo Moubayed said: “Veridooh and AdQuick share a similar ambition to help grow the OOH industry by building client-led solutions that make OOH more automated and trusted. It felt natural working with AdQuick as they had a clear vision to create transparency for all their clients by activating independent verification across the board. It is this type of leadership that will increase brand trust in OOH which will then lead to increased investment into OOH, like we have seen in other markets.This partnership is a massive leap forward in offering agencies and advertisers greater transparency and a more seamless media buying experience. AdQuick’s powerful platform is making OOH more accessible and easier than ever to deliver campaigns, and now with Veridooh, they can do so with the confidence that comes from 100% independent verification.“AdQuick CEO Chris Gadek said: “Out-of-home is becoming increasingly digital, and with that evolution comes greater expectations of transparency and accountability. Our partnership with Veridooh ensures that every campaign delivered through AdQuick meets that standard, giving brands and agencies the same level of confidence they’ve come to expect from other digital channels.”About VeridoohWith its proprietary SmartCreative technology, Veridooh independently tracks, measures and verifies the performance of out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaigns. Veridooh is the preferred independent verification partner for Omnicom Media Group and WPP Media in Australia. Clients include global brands such as Google, Amazon, Mercedes, Pepsi, Unilever, Sony and McDonald’s. The adtech leader raised Series A funding in 2022 and won several awards including Campaign Asia’s 2023 Most Valuable Technology and B&T’s 2023 Marketing Technology Company of the Year Award.Veridooh was founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed and Jeremy Yang. Headquartered in Australia, Veridooh has offices in London, New York, and Amsterdam.About AdQuickAdQuick is the all‑in‑one technology platform that makes out‑of‑home advertising easy to plan, purchase, and measure. By connecting advertisers to an unrivaled marketplace of media owners and layering proprietary data and automation, AdQuick enables marketers to launch hyper‑targeted, measurable OOH campaigns in minutes—not months. Headquartered in New York, AdQuick supports out-of-home advertisers, agencies, and publishers in more than 40 countries.

