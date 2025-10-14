Third-Generation Sequencing Technology Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $23.51 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Third-Generation Sequencing Technology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Third-Generation Sequencing Technology Market Through 2025?

The market size for the third-generation sequencing technology has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $12.25 billion in 2024 to $14.00 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. This significant growth in the historical period is prompted by the increasing demand for long-read sequencing, reduction in the costs of sequencing, the necessity for real-time pathogen detection, personalized medicine initiatives, progress in clinical diagnostics, and the advent of precision agriculture.

The market size of the third-generation sequencing technology is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $23.51 billion by 2029 growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This predicted increase within the forecast period is largely due to the mounting incidence of long-term and contagious diseases, growing use in clinical diagnostic applications, scope enlargement into genomics beyond humans, a boost in governmental and private funding, and segment enlargement of sequencing scaffold in budding markets. Major forecast period trends comprise progressions in integrating Artificial Intelligence for improved data examinations, the creation of real-time transportable sequencing equipment, innovations in enhancing long-read sequencing precision, advances in cost-cutting measures for broader accessibility, and the emergence of individually tailored medicine applications.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Third-Generation Sequencing Technology Market?

The surge in the utilization of personalized medicine is anticipated to drive the expansion of the third-generation sequencing technology market. The concept of personalized medicine is centered around the idea of customizing prevention and treatment strategies based on an individual's distinct genetic composition, lifestyle, and environment. The rising use of personalized medicine is chiefly due to advancements in the field of genomics, which allows for the accurate identification of genetic variances and individualized treatments. Third-generation sequencing technology bolsters personalized medicine by providing extensive, high-precision genomic data, which aids in accurately identifying genetic differences. It aids in the formulation of custom treatment plans by giving a detailed view of individual genomes, thereby improving patient outcomes and pushing the envelope in precision healthcare. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), an American nonprofit establishment, reported that in February 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized 26 new personalized medicines in 2023, showing a noteworthy escalation from just 12 approvals in the previous year. Hence, the rising utilization of personalized medicine is stimulating the expansion of the third-generation sequencing technology market.

Which Players Dominate The Third-Generation Sequencing Technology Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Third-Generation Sequencing Technology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Macrogen Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

• 10x Genomics Inc.

• Twist Bioscience Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Third-Generation Sequencing Technology Industry?

Leading firms in the third-generation sequencing technology market are prioritizing the creation of sophisticated sequencing platforms like ultra-rapid and scalable sequencing systems. Their objective is to amplify research productivity, improve clinical applicability, and decrease both costs and turnaround times. Ultra-rapid and scalable sequencing systems are ground-breaking technologies capable of performing high-throughput, real-time genomic investigations with unparalleled speed and precision. This allows for exhaustive genomic profiling spanning various fields. For example, Roche Holding AG, a pharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, released Sequencing by Expansion (SBX) technology in February 2025. This innovative next-generation sequencing system integrates a patented biochemical procedure that converts DNA or RNA sequences into quantifiable surrogate polymers, known as Xpandomers. This permits highly precise single-molecule nanopore sequencing. The SBX platform also comprises ultra-rapid, scalable sequencing abilities along with automated data analysis. Hence, it can provide whole-genome sequencing results within hours, rather than days, without the need for extensive manual handling.

Global Third-Generation Sequencing Technology Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The third-generation sequencing technology market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Technology Type: Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT), Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA), Nanopore Sequencing, Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS), Other Technology Types

2) By Workflow: Sample Preparation, Sequencing, Data Analysis, Data Interpretation, Data Storage And Management

3) By Application: Genomics, Transcriptomics, Epigenomics, Metagenomics, Personalized Medicine, Synthetic Biology

4) By End-User: Academic Institutions, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research Organizations, Government And Non-Profit Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT): Zero-Mode Waveguides (ZMWs), Circular Consensus Sequencing (CCS), High-Fidelity (HiFi) Reads

2) By Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA): Qualitative Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA) Assays, Quantitative Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA) Assays, Multiplex Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA) Assays

3) By Nanopore Sequencing: Portable Nanopore Sequencers, Benchtop Nanopore Sequencers, High-Throughput Nanopore Platforms

4) By Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS): Reversible Terminator Chemistry, Real-Time Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS) Platforms, Short-Read Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS), Long-Read Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS)

5) By Other Technology Types: Hybrid Sequencing Platforms, Pyrosequencing, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Emerging Experimental Methods

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Third-Generation Sequencing Technology Market?

In 2024, North America held the title for the biggest market region in third-generation sequencing technology. It is projected for continued growth. The global market report for 2025 covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

