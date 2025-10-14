Small Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapy Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Small Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapy Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Small Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Small Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapy Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for small molecule targeted cancer therapy has seen significant expansion in recent times. Its projected growth from $78.07 billion in 2024 to $85.35 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%, can largely be credited to factors like improved comprehension of cancer biology, increased acceptance of inhibitors, growing cancer cases, the surge in early adoption of personalized medicine, and the widening scope of oncology clinical trials.

The market size for small molecule targeted cancer therapy is projected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years, escalating to $120.35 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth within this projected period can be credited to factors such as growing demand for precision oncology, increased funding in next-generation inhibitors, growing healthcare spending in developing markets, rising demand for these therapies, and an increase in strategic partnerships. Key trends for the forecast period encompass a shift towards tumor-agnostic therapies, the evolution of allosteric modulators, the use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery, a preference towards oral targeted therapies, and a transition towards combined treatment methodologies.

Download a free sample of the small molecule targeted cancer therapy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28331&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Small Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapy Market?

The rising interest in personalized medicine is predicted to boost the growth of the small molecule targeted therapy market. Personalized medicine is a healthcare approach that customizes the prevention, detection, and treatment of diseases to fit each patient's unique characteristics. The demand for personalized medicine is growing due to an increased need for targeted treatment options that enhance effectiveness and decrease side effects. The use of small molecule targeted therapy meets this need by increasing treatment specificity, improving patient responses, decreasing side effects and facilitating therapies catered to specific genetic and molecular details. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit foundation based in the US, reported that in 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) certified 16 new personalized treatments for those suffering from rare diseases, a significant rise from the previous year's six approvals. Therefore, the increased interest in personalized medicine is fueling the expansion of the small molecule targeted therapy market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Small Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapy Market?

Major players in the Small Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Novartis International AG

• AstraZeneca plc

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Small Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapy Market?

Leading businesses in the small molecule targeted cancer therapy market are directing their efforts towards novel therapy methods like structure-based drug design. This technique paves the way for the creation of highly specific inhibitors, enabling them to pinpoint exact oncogenic mutations, curtail unintended side effects, and thereby optimize patient outcomes. Structure-based drug design operates on the principle of utilizing a target protein's 3D structure to formulate small molecules that bind with impeccable precision, resulting in increased drug efficiency and fewer side effects. For example, Mirati Therapeutics, an oncology company based in the United States, revealed KRAZATI (adagrasib) in December 2022 as a targeted therapy for adults with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). These patients must have had at least one prior systemic therapy sanctioned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This approval endows a fresh treatment avenue for patients grappling with hard-to-treat KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer and helps address significant unfulfilled medical demands. KRAZATI operates by selectively impeding the KRAS G12C mutant protein that contributes to cancer cell expansion and survival.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Small Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapy Market Growth

The small molecule targeted cancer therapy market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Therapy Type: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Proteasome Inhibitors, Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors, PARP Inhibitors, CDK Inhibitors, BCL-2 Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Other Small Molecule Inhibitors

2) By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Prostate Cancer, Other Cancer Types

3) By Mode Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Other Modes

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Direct Sales

5) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegment:

1) By Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors: EGFR Inhibitors, VEGFR Inhibitors, ALK Inhibitors, BCR-ABL Inhibitors, HER2 Inhibitors

2) By Proteasome Inhibitors: Bortezomib, Carfilzomib, Ixazomib

3) By Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors: Pan-Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors, Class-specific Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors

4) By PARP Inhibitors: Olaparib, Niraparib, Rucaparib, Talazoparib

5) By CDK Inhibitors: CDK4/6 Inhibitors, CDK1/2 Inhibitors, Pan-CDK Inhibitors

6) By BCL-2 Inhibitors: Venetoclax, Navitoclax

7) By mTOR Inhibitors: Rapamycin Analogs (Rapalogs), ATP-competitive mTOR Inhibitors, Dual mTOR/PI3K Inhibitors

8) By Other Small Molecule Inhibitors: MEK Inhibitors, PI3K Inhibitors, RAF Inhibitors

View the full small molecule targeted cancer therapy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-molecule-targeted-cancer-therapy-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Small Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapy Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for small molecule targeted cancer therapy. It is predicted that the most rapid growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific area during the projected timeline. The areas scrutinized in the report on small molecule targeted cancer therapy include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Small Molecule Targeted Cancer Therapy Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-molecule-drug-discovery-global-market-report

Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-cell-lung-cancer-therapeutics-global-market-report

Rna Targeting Small Molecules Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rna-targeting-small-molecules-therapeutics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.