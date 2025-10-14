Percutaneous Puncture Surgery Robot Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $3.15 Billion by 2029

Percutaneous Puncture Surgery Robot Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Percutaneous Puncture Surgery Robot Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Percutaneous Puncture Surgery Robot Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for percutaneous puncture surgery robots has experienced a significant expansion in the preceding years. It is projected to escalate from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $1.98 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. Factors that contributed to this increase during the historic period include the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses, rising healthcare expenses and government efforts, an upsurge in surgical procedures, heightened patient inclination towards non-invasive treatments, and an amplified implementation of automated tools.

The market for percutaneous puncture surgery robots is predicted to expand rapidly in the coming years, reaching an estimated value of $3.16 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This significant growth during the forecast period can be associated with the heightened demand for less invasive surgical methods, an increased reliance on robotic aid, amplified investments in healthcare technology, a growing occurrence of musculoskeletal and neurological conditions, and gradually increasing appreciation for robot-supported surgeries. Key trends expected throughout the forecast period consist of progress in artificial intelligence and machine learning, advancements in robot-supported surgical practices, the combination of robotics with imaging technologies, breakthroughs in technology in surgical instruments and microrobots, and the creation of advanced percutaneous puncture robots.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Percutaneous Puncture Surgery Robot Market?

Expectations for growth in the market for percutaneous puncture surgery robots are fuelled by the mounting demand for minimally invasive procedures. These medical procedures involve smaller incisions or openings, cutting down on patient trauma and aiding faster recovery. The appeal of minimally invasive surgeries lies in their shorter recovery periods, decreased complications, minimal pain, and tiny scars, which make them an attractive option for patients seeking rapid and safe treatment paths. Percutaneous puncture surgery robots enhance these types of surgeries by enabling precision needle guidance, making them suitable for applications such as tumor ablation and biopsies. These machines minimise surgical errors through accurate, real-time navigation, thereby boosting patient safety and procedure efficiency. As an example, in June 2024, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a not-for-profit organization in the US, reported a 7% rise in minimally invasive procedures in 2023, surpassing the growth in traditional surgical methods by 2%. Consequently, the escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries is spurring the expansion of the percutaneous puncture surgery robot market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Percutaneous Puncture Surgery Robot Market?

Major players in the Percutaneous Puncture Surgery Robot Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Quantum Surgical SAS

• iSYS Medizintechnik GmbH

• Perfint Healthcare Private Limited

• MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co. Ltd.

• Robocath S.A.S.

• XACT Robotics Inc.

• NDR Medical Technology

• Yuanhua Technology Co. Ltd.

• BEC Medical Robotics

What Are The Top Trends In The Percutaneous Puncture Surgery Robot Industry?

Leading firms in the percutaneous puncture surgery robot market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions like vascular intervention surgical robots, with the goal to increase accuracy, lower the risk of complications, and hasten patient recovery times. These surgical robots are robotic platforms specially constructed to support surgeons as they perform minimally invasive operations on blood vessels, including accurate manoeuvring of catheters and guidewires. As an example, Robocath S.A.S., a French MedTech company, joined forces with Microport Medical B.V., a Chinese medical device firm, in December 2023. They subsequently gained approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the market distribution of the R-ONE vascular intervention surgical robot. This advanced surgical robot is meant to aid interventional cardiologists in conducting accurate, minimally invasive practices such as percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) by amplifying control, increasing safety measures, and lessening exposure to radiation. The device features a state-of-the-art dual-finger grasp mimic technology, permitting a continuous 0 to 360-degree rotation and hand-resembling manipulation for exceptional handling of intricate and tortuous vascular lesions. Also, the robot drastically lessens exposure to radiation for both the patients and the operators by enhancing robotic navigation and reducing dependency on fluoroscopy.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Percutaneous Puncture Surgery Robot Market Growth

The percutaneous puncture surgery robot market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Prostate Puncture Robot, LungPuncture Robot, KidneyPuncture Robot, Pancreas Puncture Robot

2) By Surgical Type: Robot-Assisted Percutaneous Surgery, Traditional Percutaneous Surgery

3) By Technology: Robotic-Assisted Navigation, Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning

4) By Application: Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Urological Surgery, General Surgery

5) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Prostate Puncture Robot: Transperineal Prostate Puncture, Transrectal Prostate Puncture

2) By Lung: Computed Tomography Guided Lung Puncture, Ultrasound Guided Lung Puncture

3) By Kidney: Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Puncture, Renal Biopsy Puncture

4) By Pancreas Puncture Robot: Endoscopic Ultrasound Guided Pancreas Puncture, Computed Tomography Guided Pancreas Puncture

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Percutaneous Puncture Surgery Robot Market By 2025?

In the Percutaneous Puncture Surgery Robot Global Market Report 2025, North America was pinpointed as the leading region for the year 2024. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing region during the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report includes data on various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

