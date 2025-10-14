PD-L1 And PIK3CA Testing Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $2.95 Billion by 2029

PD-L1 And PIK3CA Testing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's PD-L1 And PIK3CA Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The PD-L1 And PIK3CA Testing Market Through 2025?

The market size for PD-L1 and PIK3CA testing has seen considerable expansion in recent years. It is projected to escalate from $1.45 billion in 2024 to $1.67 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This historical growth is linked to multiple factors such as the acceleration in clinical trials for regenerative medicine, mounting emphasis on personalized medicine, an expansion of collaborations between academia and industry, increased awareness of the effectiveness and safety of cell therapy, and swift growth and initial approvals of car-t and other autologous cell therapies.

In the ensuing years, the market for PD-L1 and PIK3CA testing is predicted to experience accelerated growth. The market is projected to rise to $2.96 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The rise in the predicted period can be ascribed to the increasing popularity of personalized and precision medicine, broadening cell and gene therapy pipeline, escalation in clinical trials and commercial approvals, elevated investment in regenerative medicine, and an increasing prevalence of chronic and rare ailments. Major forecast period trends encompass the enhancement of bioinformatics in cellular research, amalgamation of cell therapy tracking with digital health platforms, evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning integration, the innovation in cloud-based data managing systems, and the incorporation of wearable biosensors.

Download a free sample of the pd-l1 and pik3ca testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28289&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The PD-L1 And PIK3CA Testing Market?

The rising occurrence of cancer is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the PD-L1 and PIK3CA testing market. Cancer, a condition marked by the uncontrolled propagation and dispersion of abnormal cells that can infiltrate nearby tissues and potentially metastasize elsewhere, has seen increased incidence due to escalating lifestyle-associated risks and an aging population. This has led to a surge in diagnosis rates, necessitating effective early detection and treatment solutions. PD-L1 and PIK3CA tests contribute to the management of cancer through precise diagnosis and guidance for targeted therapies, tailoring treatment plans to individual patients and enhancing clinical results. For example, in September 2024, the American Cancer Society, a non-profit organization based in the US, predicted that global cases of cancer in men will rise by 84% by 2029, from 10.3 million in 2022 up to 19 million. Consequently, the soaring incidence of cancer is bolstering the growth of the PD-L1 and PIK3CA testing market.

Which Players Dominate The PD-L1 And PIK3CA Testing Industry Landscape?

Major players in the PD-L1 And PIK3CA Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Sonic Healthcare Limited

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The PD-L1 And PIK3CA Testing Industry?

In a bid to enhance therapeutic targeting, boost treatment effectiveness, and bolster personalized oncology medicine approaches, key players in the PD-L1 and PIK3CA diagnostic industry are increasingly concentrating their efforts on technology upgrades, particularly in the area of companion diagnostic integration. This essentially involves the development of advanced, tech-driven testing systems that are paired with specific medicines. This strategic pairing helps in identifying those patient groups with the greatest chances of benefiting from particular therapies based on their biomarker profiles. In an illustrative example from October 2024, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a biotech and pharmaceutical entity from Switzerland, introduced Itovebi (inavolisib) along with palbociclib and fulvestrant. This combo is intended for adult patients suffering from endocrine-resistant, PIK3CA-mutated, HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The regimen, which secured approval from the US-based federal body, the FDA, has evidence of effectiveness from the crucial Phase III INAVO120 study. It not only doubles the progression-free survival rate compared with using just palbociclib and fulvestrant but also showcases Roche’s foremost targeted therapy for HR-positive disease. Furthermore, the regimen incorporates a companion diagnostic to pinpoint eligible patients thereby demonstrating a major forward stride in precision medicine for a patient demographic previously having limited first-line treatment alternatives.

Global PD-L1 And PIK3CA Testing Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The pd-l1 and pik3ca testing market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Test Type: Immunohistochemistry, Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Other Test Types

2) By Sample Type: Tissue Samples, Liquid Biopsy Samples

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors And Resellers, Online Sales Platforms

4) By Applications: Cancer Diagnosis, Drug Development, Research, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Immunohistochemistry: Tissue Staining, Protein Expression Analysis, Tumor Microenvironment Assessment

2) By Next-Generation Sequencing: Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Gene Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Sequencing

3) By Polymerase Chain Reaction: Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction, Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction, Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction

4) By Other Test Types: In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Sanger Sequencing, Flow Cytometry, Microarray-Based Assays

View the full pd-l1 and pik3ca testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pd-l1-and-pik3ca-testing-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The PD-L1 And PIK3CA Testing Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for PD-L1 and PIK3CA Testing, North America emerged as the dominant region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global PD-L1 And PIK3CA Testing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Poc Hba1C Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poc-hba1c-testing-market

Hpv Testing And Pap Test Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hpv-testing-and-pap-test-global-market-report

D Dimer Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/d-dimer-testing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.