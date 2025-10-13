Welcome to Join UTM Discovery Day: A journey of exploration from Campus to Industry

MACAU, October 13 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) will hold the “UTM Discovery Day: Exploring Educational Excellence” event on 25 October 2025 (Saturday). Through various activities, the event will provide an opportunity for students, parents and friends from Macao and neighbouring regions to obtain the latest admission information and learn about its academic characteristics and culture. Participants will also have the chance to experience university life. Registration is now open, and all interested parties are welcome to register for participation.

Coinciding with its 30th anniversary, UTM has specially partnered with two leading leisure enterprises (listed in no particular order): Melco Resorts & Entertainment and MGM, to create this “Campus + Industry” in-depth exploration journey, helping students plan their future career paths in advance and make academic choices that better suit their needs.

The Discovery Day will be held at 2:00 PM at the Yiu Tung Building of UTM Taipa Campus, featuring seminars and workshops on innovative hospitality and creative tourism, seminar on postgraduate programmes, admission talk and consultation, where faculty members will share the diverse programme content.

Subsequently, student ambassadors will lead participants to visit university facilities including the Heritage Lab, iRetail Lab, Yiu Tung Building and Educational Residence, experiencing university life. Afterwards, participants can choose from two different industry visit routes according to their interests, in order to gain in-depth understanding of core industry operations, including “Melco Entertainment x Technology: Unveiling the engines that drive the show” and “MGM Arts & Culture Exploration Journey”.

The event is free of charge with limited spaces. Interested participants need to register online in advance. For details, please visit https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/DiscoveryDay2025 or scan the QR code on the poster. For inquiries, please contact UTM Public Relations Team (Tel: 8598 3023 / 3046 or Email: prteam@utm.edu.mo).