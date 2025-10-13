Commissioner Against Corruption Ao Ieong Seong Attends the International Ombudsman Institute Meeting in Pakistan

MACAU, October 13 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, led a delegation of the CCAC to attend the “International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) Asian Regional Meeting 2025 and International Conference” in Lahore, Pakistan between 7th and 9th October.

Speaking at the meeting, the Asian Regional President of the IOI and the Chief Ombudsman of Thailand, Somsak Suwansujarit gave a summary of the meeting held by the IOI Board of Directors in Rabat, Morocco in May 2025 and introduced the content of the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly by the end of 2024 which involved the role of ombudsman and mediator institutions in the promotion and protection of human rights, good governance and the rule of law.

Other delegates of the CCAC who attended the event with Ao Ieong Seong included Advisors, Ivo Mineiro and Vasco Lopes. At the international conference that took place after the meeting, Vasco Lopes delivered a speech entitled “Ensuring Accountability and Good Governance in Public Administration: Strengthening the Rule of Law through Ombudsman Institution”.

In addition to the representatives from the host, Pakistan, the attendees included dozens of representatives from ombudsman institutions of Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Japan, Bahrain, and so forth. The meeting aimed to bring together member institutions from the Asian region in order to have discussion of the affairs in the region and promote regional cooperation and exchange of experiences. The CCAC believes that this trip will strengthen the liaison and exchange between its ombudsman personnel and international ombudsman institutions and thus improving the personnel’s professional capability.