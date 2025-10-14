Orthotic Gel Insole Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 9% Through 2025-2029

Orthotic Gel Insole Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Orthotic Gel Insole Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The market for orthotic gel insoles has seen a significant expansion in the past few years. The market size, which stood at $1.99 billion in 2024 is projected to escalate to $2.18 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This substantial growth during the historic period can be ascribed to the increased incidence of persistent foot ailments, a surging population of elderly individuals, the burgeoning demand for personalized orthotic solutions, amplified involvement in sports and focus on injury prevention, and elevated awareness about foot health and preventive measures.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the orthotic gel insole market over the next few years, with predictions suggesting it could reach $3.08 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This projected growth should be fueled by factors such as the rising adoption of 3D-printed bespoke insoles, a heightened emphasis on materials that are sustainable and environmentally friendly, an increase in direct-to-consumer services and in-home fittings, and enhanced healthcare reimbursement provisions. Future trends to look for include new developments with sustainable bio-ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) and regenerated foam materials, the employment of digital workflows for quick, custom production, improvements in carbon-fiber composite insoles aimed at performance, and fresh innovations in instant fitting kiosk solutions for home use.

The surge in foot-related disorders is anticipated to drive the expansion of the orthotic gel insole market. These health issues, impacting the foot's structure, operation or wellness, cause pain, discomfort or mobility challenges. An uptick in such disorders is observed owing to rising sedentary behaviors, causing obesity and excessive strain on feet. Orthotic gel insoles serve as a solution to these problems, offering specific cushioning and support, making them perfect for people suffering from plantar fasciitis, heel pain, and flat feet. These insoles mitigate discomfort and bolster mobility by relieving foot pressure, thereby improving daily comfort and activity levels. For instance, Orthopaedic Research UK, a medical research charity based in the UK, stated in June 2024 that around 23% of adults between 18 and 65 years have hallux valgus (bunions), with the occurrence increasing to 36% in those over 65. Hence, the surge in foot-related disorders is fueling the expansion of the orthotic gel insole market.

• New Balance Athletics Inc.

• Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

• Bauerfeind AG

• Superfeet Worldwide Inc.

• Sorbothane Inc.

• ProFoot Inc.

• Sidas SAS

• Spenco Medical Corporation

• Protalus Inc.

• PolyGel LLC

Key businesses in the orthotic gel insole market are adopting strategies that involve forming partnerships with other companies to strengthen their technology integration and extend their market presence. A strategic partnership approach is a cooperative relationship among several organizations to pool their resources, know-how, and joint efforts to attain shared targets or ambitions. As an example, in March 2024, Frido, a consumer healthcare company based in India, formed a unique alliance with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a professional T20 cricket team in India, marking a debut partnership of this type between an insole brand and a T20 League team. The collaboration includes launching special edition sports insoles and technical socks devised to relieve foot and knee issues like plantar fasciitis, heel discomfort, and other lower body troubles. This partnership reflects Frido's dedication to sports innovation and orthotic solutions, extending its range of products via a planned, high-exposure collaboration with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team.

1) By Product Type: Full-Length Insoles, 3/4 Length Insoles, Heel Inserts, Arch Support Insoles, Other Products

2) By Material: Silicone Gel, Polyurethane Gel, Thermoplastic Gel, Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Sports And Athletics, Medical, Personal Use, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Adults, Children, Elderly

1) By Full-Length Insoles: Cushioning Gel Insoles, Shock Absorption Gel Insoles, Memory Foam Gel Insoles, Sport Performance Gel Insoles, Medical Or Therapeutic Gel Insoles

2) By 3/4 Length Insoles: Arch Support Gel Insoles, Heel Cushion Gel Insoles, Forefoot Gel Pads, Metatarsal Gel Inserts

3) By Heel Inserts: Gel Heel Cups, Gel Heel Pads, Anti-Fatigue Gel Inserts, Plantar Fasciitis Gel Heel Supports

4) By Arch Support Insoles: High Arch Gel Insoles, Medium Arch Gel Insoles, Flat Arch Or Low Arch Gel Insoles, Orthopedic Or Therapeutic Arch Gel Insoles

5) By Other Products: Gel Toe Separators Or Protectors, Gel Ball-Of-Foot Cushions, Gel Insoles For Diabetic Care, Gel Insoles For Work Or Industrial Shoes

In 2024, the most dominant region in the Orthotic Gel Insole Global Market Report was North America. For the forecast period, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will be advancing the most rapidly. The report includes data for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

