Energy Logistics Market to Reach $1,383.74 Bn by 2031 Driven by Rising Energy Demand

Rising demand for renewable energy and efficient fuel supply chains is driving rapid growth in the global energy logistics market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Energy Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application (Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Power Generation, Energy Mining), by End-User (Government Sector, Private Sector), by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" The energy logistics market was valued at $351.20 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,383.74 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.The concept of energy logistics stems from the outsourcing model of energy-related logistics operations, where a specialized service provider collaborates closely with a company’s supply chain division. This logistics partner is responsible for evaluating, designing, executing, and managing end-to-end supply chain solutions. Their role encompasses the entire process-to-pay workflow, covering inbound raw material supply, dynamic and demand-driven logistics, and global distribution. For example, in August 2021, DSV acquired Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics (GIL) business, enhancing its service capabilities in air, ocean, and road freight, as well as project transport and contract logistics. This acquisition positioned DSV as the third-largest freight forwarder globally.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07811 The energy logistics market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by improved customer service, reduced operating costs, and the increasing presence of regional logistics operators and manufacturers. To strengthen their market position, key players have focused on strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansion. For instance, in May 2022, Kuehne + Nagel International AG partnered with Shell Plc to facilitate the construction of one of Europe’s largest biofuel facilities. The company managed heavy-lift logistics and module transportation for the HEFA (hydro-processed esters and fatty acids) biofuels project in the Netherlands, offering sustainable logistics solutions for the safe transport of critical equipment and machinery.Several factors are propelling the market forward, including the increase in trade-related agreements, the rise of tech-driven logistics services, greater adoption of IoT-enabled devices, and the expansion of wind energy production capabilities. However, challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, high logistics costs, and limited control of manufacturers over third-party services are restraining market growth. Nonetheless, the emergence of last-mile delivery models, coupled with logistics automation and enhancements in operational efficiency and workforce safety, presents lucrative opportunities for market participants.The energy logistics market is witnessing significant growth, primarily driven by the rising global energy demand and the increasing complexity of energy supply chains. With energy production expanding across sectors such as oil & gas, renewable energy, and power generation, the need for efficient logistics operations to transport raw materials, equipment, and finished products has become critical. Companies are focusing on streamlining their supply chains to ensure timely delivery and reduce operational bottlenecks, which has boosted the demand for specialized energy logistics services.𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A07811 Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in transforming the energy logistics landscape. The adoption of IoT, AI, and big data analytics allows logistics providers to enable real-time tracking, predictive maintenance, and optimized route planning. These innovations not only improve operational efficiency but also help reduce costs and minimize risks associated with delays or equipment failures. Furthermore, the growth of trade agreements and the globalization of energy supply networks have facilitated smoother cross-border transportation and distribution, further expanding market opportunities.The shift toward sustainable and renewable energy sources is another key growth driver for the market. Handling biofuels, solar panels, wind turbines, and other renewable energy components requires specialized logistics solutions. Alongside this, the focus on reducing carbon emissions and adopting eco-friendly practices—such as electric vehicles, digital freight platforms, and fuel-efficient transport systems—is driving demand for greener logistics services. Government investments in renewable energy projects, infrastructure modernization, and strategic collaborations between energy producers and logistics providers are further fostering innovation, scalability, and long-term growth in the energy logistics sector.The energy logistics market is segmented based on application, end-user, mode of transport, and region. In terms of application, the market includes oil & gas, renewable energy, power generation, and energy mining. Based on end-user, it is classified into the government sector and the private sector. The mode of transport segment covers railways, airways, roadways, and waterways, addressing the diverse logistics requirements of the energy industry. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, highlighting key geographic trends and opportunities.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07811 By application, it encompasses oil & gas, renewable energy, power generation, and energy mining, reflecting the diverse sectors that rely on specialized logistics solutions. In terms of end-users, the market is divided between the government sector and the private sector, each with unique logistics requirements. The mode of transport segment includes railways, airways, roadways, and waterways, catering to different operational and geographic needs. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, capturing the growth patterns and opportunities in various parts of the world.The leading players operating in the energy logistics market are A.P. Moller - Maersk, Apollo Power Ltd., Beijing Automobile Co., Ltd., BYD Motors Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Dongfeng Motor Company, DSV, Geodis, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Logistics Plus Inc., MGF, Phoenix Freight Systems, Rhenus Group, and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY• By application, the renewable energy segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.• By end user, the government sector segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.• By mode of transport, the railways segment dominated the global energy logistics market in terms of growth rate.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics MarketRail Logistics MarketHazardous Goods Logistics MarketAutomotive Logistics MarketContract Logistics MarketEvent Logistics Market

