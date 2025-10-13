Automotive Air Filters Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Vehicle Emissions Control

The growing emphasis on reducing vehicle emissions and improving engine efficiency is driving the demand for advanced automotive air filters worldwide.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Automotive Air Filters Market By Type (Air Intake Filters, Cabin Air Filters), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Propulsion (ICE and Hybrid Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" The automotive air filters market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global automotive air filters market, driven by the rising production and sales of vehicles across the region. Countries such as China and India have witnessed notable growth in passenger car sales, contributing significantly to market expansion. For instance, in 2021, China reported a 6.6% increase in passenger car sales compared to 2020, highlighting the region’s strong automotive demand and its positive impact on the air filter market.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13811 The growth of the automotive air filters market is primarily influenced by several key factors, including the implementation of stringent regulations on greenhouse gas emissions, the growing demand for luxury vehicles with enhanced cabin comfort, and the steady rise in automotive production and sales worldwide. These elements collectively drive the need for efficient air filtration systems in modern vehicles.However, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, which require fewer traditional air filtration components, is expected to restrain market growth to some extent. On the other hand, advancements in filtration technologies and the rising preference for multi-filtration systems are anticipated to unlock new opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.There has been increasing demand for multi-filtration system, which is capable of intercepting pollen, active charcoal, and particulates, which aids in reducing the contaminants that adversely impact the health of passengers, and provides comfortable, better, & healthier driving conditions. In addition, several automobile manufacturers are introducing multi-filtration system to provide clean air in vehicles. For instance, in July 2021, Hyundai Motor Group announced new technologies to improve quality of air in vehicles. The group unveiled three new air-conditioning technologies –“After-Blow”, Multi-Air Mode”, and “Fine Dust Indicator”. These new technologies will be introduced initially on selected models in South Korea. “After-Blow” technology dries the condensate on the evaporator and suppresses mold growth in air-conditioning system, which can cause an odor during hot weather. “Multi-Air Mode” utilizes multiple vents for air conditioning and heating to create a more pleasant indoor environment with gentle wind. “Fine Dust Indicator” measures air inside the vehicle in real time and delivers digitized information, enabling the driver to better manage the air quality.The automotive air filters market is witnessing strong growth as automakers face increasing global pressure to comply with stricter emission and fuel efficiency standards. Regulations such as Euro 6 and the upcoming Euro 7 in Europe, Bharat Stage VI in India, and U.S. EPA norms are compelling manufacturers to integrate high-performance air filtration systems into vehicles. These systems help ensure cleaner combustion, reduce particulate emissions, and enhance engine efficiency. Moreover, growing consumer awareness about air quality and health has significantly boosted the demand for cabin air filters that can effectively remove dust, allergens, and pollutants, particularly in densely populated and polluted urban areas.In addition to regulatory factors, rising vehicle production and ownership are fueling market expansion. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are witnessing rapid growth in automobile sales and fleets, which, in turn, drives the need for frequent filter replacements. The expanding aftermarket segment benefits from this trend, as regular maintenance and filter replacement are critical for ensuring optimal engine performance and fuel economy.𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A13811 Technological advancements in filter design and materials are further propelling market growth. Manufacturers are increasingly using innovative media such as nanofibers, synthetic compounds, HEPA filtration, and activated carbon layers to enhance air purification efficiency and extend filter life. These advancements are not only improving air quality inside vehicles but also creating lucrative opportunities for premium product lines, as consumers and automakers alike seek enhanced performance and durability from modern air filtration systems.The global automotive air filters market is categorized based on type, vehicle type, propulsion, sales channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into air intake filters and cabin air filters. In terms of vehicle type, it includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on propulsion, the market is segmented into ICE & hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles. By sales channel, it is classified into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket segment. Regionally, the market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).Based on type, the global automotive air filters market is segregated into air intake filters, and cabin air filters. Air intake filter plays a key role in combustion process by providing engine with clean air and prevents harmful debris from entering the engine of vehicle. Several companies are introducing advanced air intake filters to provide improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. For instance, in November 2020, UFI Filters introduced the next generation of engine air filter, called UFI MULTITUBE. This new engine air filter has several features such as better fluid dynamics, reduced emissions, filtering efficiency of over 99.5%, and a reduction in pressure drop as a result of use of hydrophobic filter media. This new filter is also included as original equipment (OE) in Maserati MC20.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13811 Key players operating in the global automotive air filter market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Alco Filters Ltd, CabinAir Sweden AB, Cummins Inc., Denso Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, General Motors Company (AcDelco), Hanon Systems, Hengst SE, Hollingsworth & Vose GmbH, K&N Engineering, Inc., Mahle GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY• By type, the cabin air filters segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.• By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.• By propulsion, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.• By sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.• By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

