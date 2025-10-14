Shock Wave Therapy Market Anticipated to Grow at 12.3% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Shock Wave Therapy Market In 2025?

The size of the shock wave therapy market has witnessed significant expansion in the past few years. It is set to rise from $1.80 billion in 2024 to $2.03 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The remarkable growth in the historical phase can be credited to the extensive use of extracorporeal shock wave therapy, mounting popularity of outpatient rehabilitation centers, broadening of insurance coverage for physiotherapy, escalated demand for post-surgical pain management, and augmented public expenditure on sports injury rehabilitation.

The market size for shock wave therapy is projected to experience swift expansion in the forthcoming years, surging to $3.23 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include the surge in wearable diagnostic and monitoring devices, increasing collaborations between sports organizations and medical technology companies, escalating demand for aesthetic procedures with shock waves, growing utilization of ESWT in the field of veterinary orthopedics, and escalating clinical trials exploring new applications of shock wave. Key trends for the projected period include the progression of portable and wearable shock wave equipment, the emergence of multi-modality therapeutic platforms, utilization of blockchain for safeguarding patient data in physiotherapy devices, sustainable manufacture of medical devices, and the development of voice-activated therapy devices that allow hands-free operation.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Shock Wave Therapy Market?

The growth of the shock wave therapy market is anticipated to be fuelled by the increasing incidence of musculoskeletal diseases. Such health disorders impact different parts of the body like bones, muscles, joints, ligaments, tendons, and additional supportive structures. A surge in musculoskeletal diseases is primarily due to older populations leading to natural degeneration of bones and joints, thereby amplifying the potential of developing these conditions. Shock wave therapy aids these conditions by promoting healing, alleviating pain, and enhancing mobility through concentrated non-invasive energy pulses. For instance, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a UK-based government department, reported in January 2024 that in 2023, 18.4% of individuals aged 16 and over self-confessed long-term musculoskeletal condition, witnessing a marginal rise from 17.6% in the previous year of 2022. Moreover, men reported these conditions less (15.8%) than women (20.9%). Consequently, the escalating prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases is stimulating the growth of the shock wave therapy market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Shock Wave Therapy Industry?

Major players in the Shock Wave Therapy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• BTL Industries Limited

• Shockwave Medical Inc.

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Dornier MedTech GmbH

• EDAP TMS S.A.

• Enraf-Nonius B.V.

• Storz Medical AG

• Medispec Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Shock Wave Therapy Market?

Leading firms in the shock wave therapy sector are focusing on creating cutting-edge products like high-resolution touchscreens to deliver intuitive controls and streamline treatment configurations, thereby improving the practitioner and user experience. These touchscreens also enable precise regulation of treatment parameters for personalized pain management. These sophisticated display panels provide crisp visuals and sensitive touch controls, assisting users in effortlessly adjusting device settings and improving their overall experience during therapy. An example of this is Chengqiao Technology Inc. (SHEYERA), a China-based firm, which unveiled its DR-88 Shockwave Therapy Device in March 2024. The device features a high-resolution touchscreen that facilitates easy selection of energy levels, treatment durations, and presets for accurate and productive treatment. Its added features include versatile applicator heads and modifiable intensity settings, allowing for both focused and wide-spread therapeutic interventions for ailments such as chronic pain, muscle fatigue, tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, and recovery post exercise. With the integration of advanced touchscreen technology, the DR-88 device offers a personalized, effective, and user-friendly approach to pain management. It's an ideal solution for professional therapy centers, sports rehabilitation clinics, and home users seeking a non-invasive, convenient method for mobility enhancement and overall musculoskeletal wellbeing.

What Segments Are Covered In The Shock Wave Therapy Market Report?

The shock wave therapy market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Radial Shock Wave Therapy, Focused Shock Wave Therapy

2) By Technique: Electrohydraulic Technique, ﻿﻿Piezoelectric Technique, ﻿﻿Radial Technique, ﻿﻿Electromagnetic Shock Waves

3) By Application: Orthopedics And Sports Injuries, Cardiology, Urology, Dermatology And Aesthetics, Veterinary Medicine, Neurology And Pain Management

4) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty And Sports Medicine Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physiotherapy And Rehabilitation Centres, Home-Care Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Radial Shock Wave Therapy: Musculoskeletal Pain Treatment, Tendon Injury Treatment, Joint Rehabilitation, Soft Tissue Repair

2) By Focused Shock Wave Therapy: Kidney Stone Treatment, Erectile Dysfunction Treatment, Calcific Shoulder Treatment, Bone Healing Therapy

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Shock Wave Therapy Market By 2025?

For the year specified in the Shock Wave Therapy Global Market Report 2025, North America held the position of the leading region. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report includes coverage of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

