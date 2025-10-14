Personalized Medicine Bioinformatics Market to Reach $6.39 Billion by 2029 with 13.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

Personalized Medicine Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Personalized Medicine Bioinformatics Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a swift growth in the market size of personalized medicine bioinformatics. The industry is forecasted to expand from a worth of $3.40 billion in 2024 to $3.87 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. Factors contributing to this growth over the historic period can be traced back to the escalating adoption of genomic sequencing technologies, a mounting demand for targeted therapies, the advent of bioinformatics software solutions, broadening of research and development scope in personalized medicine, and regulatory backing for precision medicine programs.

The personalized medicine bioinformatics market is projected to undergo rapid expansion in the upcoming years, eventually reaching a whopping $6.40 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to the merging of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the escalated use of real-world data and predictive analytics, the broadening of cloud-based bioinformatics platforms, and the increasing partnerships between healthcare and tech firms, along with a growing emphasis on patient-centric treatment approaches. Key trends in the prediction period include the creation of predictive analytics tools, break-throughs in multi-omics integration, the implementation of real-time patient monitoring systems, advancements in genome editing technologies, and the emergence of patient-driven healthcare models.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Personalized Medicine Bioinformatics Market?

The uptick in the need for personalized medicine is predicted to spur the expansion of the personalized medicine bioinformatics market in the future. This medical model, personalized medicine, tailors preventive measures, diagnosis, and treatment to an individual's particular genetic composition, health status, and lifestyle factors. Genomic and data analytics progress are endorsing individual medicine's expansion by enabling precise genetic profiling, which ultimately results in more accurate treatments, enhanced results, and less trial-and-error. Personalized medicine bioinformatics analyze genomic and clinical data, providing insights into unique health conditions, thus facilitating accurate treatment decisions and predicting drug responses while guiding targeted therapies for optimal patient-specific care. To illustrate, as reported by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a health care organization based in the US, in 2023, the FDA gave the green light to 16 novel personalized treatments for rare disease patients, marking a significant increase from six in 2022. Consequently, this surge in personalized medicine demand is fostering the growth of the personalized medicine bioinformatics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Personalized Medicine Bioinformatics Market?

Major players in the personalized medicine bioinformatics market include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Merck KGaA Darmstadt Germany

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Personalized Medicine Bioinformatics Market?

Leading firms in the personalized medicine bioinformatics market are concentrating on the creation of advanced solutions such as predictive analytics platforms, with the goal of improving disease foresight and patient outcomes. Predictive analytics platforms use machine learning, algorithms, and statistical models to analyze past and current data, thereby predicting outcomes and aiding healthcare providers in identifying risks, fine-tuning treatments, and making forward-thinking decisions. For instance, Certis Oncology Solutions, a biotech company based in the US, introduced CertisAI, a predictive analytics platform, in April 2023. This platform, which is based on artificial intelligence/machine learning, employs extensive data, statistical algorithms, and machine learning to anticipate drug efficiency based on gene expression markers, with the aim to fast track drug discovery and the production of precision oncology companion diagnostics. The platform is proving the uniqueness of its predictive therapeutic response approach, advocating its use as a service for biopharmaceutical firms to enhance early drug development decision-making and personalized cancer treatment tactics.

How Is The Personalized Medicine Bioinformatics Market Segmented?

The personalized medicine bioinformatics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Technology: Gene Sequencing, Pharmacogenomics, Microarray Technology, Artificial Intelligence-Driven Analytics Platforms, Other Technologies

2) By Application: Genomics, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics, Epigenomics, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Diagnostics Laboratories, Hospitals And Academic Medical Centers, Contact Research Organizations and Biobanks, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Gene Sequencing: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Sanger Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT), Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

2) By Pharmacogenomics: Drug-Gene Interaction Analysis, Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Prediction, Biomarker Discovery, Personalized Drug Response Profiling

3) By Microarray Technology: DNA Microarray, RNA Microarray, Protein Microarray, Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH) Microarray

4) By Artificial Intelligence-Driven Analytics Platforms: Machine Learning-Based Platforms, Deep Learning-Based Platforms, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Platforms, Predictive Analytics Platforms, Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

5) By Other Technologies: Proteomics Analysis, Metabolomics Analysis, Epigenomics Profiling, Bioinformatics Cloud Platforms

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Personalized Medicine Bioinformatics Market?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the global market for personalized medicine bioinformatics. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the swiftest growth during the forecast period. The report on personalized medicine bioinformatics comprises regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

