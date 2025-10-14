Neonatal Point Of Care Testing Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Neonatal Point Of Care Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Neonatal Point Of Care Testing Market?

Over the recent years, the market size for neonatal point of care testing has experienced rapid expansion. Expected to rise from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.32 billion in 2025, this market is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. Factors such as the increased cases of neonatal disorders, higher demand for quick diagnostic results, elevated awareness about neonatal health threats, a higher number of preterm births, and an increased implementation by hospitals for bedside testing have contributed to the growth of this market during the historical period.

Projected to experience swift expansion in the coming years, the neonatal point of care testing market is expected to reach $2.27 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. Factors contributing to the anticipated growth throughout the forecast period involve a heightened demand for bespoke neonatal care, an increasing trend towards adopting portable testing apparatus, a growing penchant for early illness detection, intensified efforts to lower neonatal mortality rates, and augmented investment in sophisticated diagnostic apparatuses. Notable trends for the forecast period encompasses progressions in biosensor technology, innovative breakthroughs in microfluidic-based diagnostic platforms, intensified investment in research and development for multiplex assays, advances in wireless neonatal monitoring systems, and innovation in point of care molecular testing.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Neonatal Point Of Care Testing Global Market Growth?

The continued surge in the preferences for distant patient monitoring is set to boost the expansion of the neonatal point of care testing market. Remote patient monitoring is a provision to avail health-related services via technology, enabling patients to connect with the medical professional from far-off locations. This type of monitoring is popularized due to the growing desire for reachable and user-friendly health services, particularly for patients present in remote or underprivileged regions. By delivering instant bedside diagnostic conclusions, neonatal point-of-care testing plays an essential role in remote patient monitoring. It gives health practitioners the ability to swiftly identify and control serious newborn conditions, eliminating the need to depend on centralized labs. For example, a survey by Rock Health, a U.S. health tech firm, in February 2023, revealed that out of 8,014 participants, 76% aged over 55 have utilized telemedicine, and 80% of all participants disclosed receiving care via telemedicine at some phases in their life, a rise of 8% from 72% two years prior in 2021. Consequently, the escalating demand for remote patient monitoring will likely propel the neonatal point of care testing market's progress.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Neonatal Point Of Care Testing Market?

Major players in the Neonatal Point Of Care Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• Konica Minolta Inc.

• Dräger Ag Co. Kg

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Masimo Corporation

• QIAGEN Inc.

• Radiometer Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Neonatal Point Of Care Testing Market?

Several prominent businesses active in the neonatal point of care testing market are prioritizing the establishment of strategic partnerships. These partnerships help them penetrate new markets and reach a wider customer base more effectively. They work by pooling the resources and skills of different organizations to achieve shared business objectives. An illustrative example is the collaboration between QIAGEN, a Netherlands-based company specializing in sample and assay technologies, and Genomics England, a company from the UK that focuses on genomic medicine. This collaboration, initiated in January 2025, led to the Generation Study's kick-off, planning to sequence the genomes of 100,000 newborns in England. The study aims to screen over 200 responsive genetic conditions. The partnership allows QIAGEN to contribute valuable clinically relevant genetic variant information for the point-of-care sequencing test. This data accelerates the interpretation and reporting of sequencing outcomes, aiding in the early recognition and treatment of rare conditions. Officially commencing in October 2024, the study aims at conditions potentially affecting about 3,000 newborns annually in the UK.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Neonatal Point Of Care Testing Market Report?

The neonatal point of care testing market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product: Instruments, Assay

2) By Test Type: Neonatal Bilirubin Testing, Newborn Metabolic Screening, Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Disease Screening, Electrolyte Testing, Other Test Types

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Maternity And Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Blood Gas Analyzers, Bilirubinometers, Glucose Meters, Hematology Analyzers, Multiparameter Monitors

2) By Assay: Bilirubin Assays, Glucose Assays, Infectious Disease Assays, Hematology Assays, Cardiac Marker Assays, Electrolyte Assays, Blood Gas Assays

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Neonatal Point Of Care Testing Industry?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global neonatal point of care testing market. Projections suggest Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

