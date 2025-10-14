Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

What Is The Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market Size And Growth?

The market size of molecular tumor board solutions has seen rapid expansion recently. The market is projected to escalate from $1.34 billion in 2024 to $1.53 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past years include rising acceptance of genomic profiling, increased need for precision oncology, heightened awareness about molecular diagnostics, extension of cancer research initiations, and growing partnerships between hospitals and biotech companies.

Expectations are high for a substantial increase in the size of the molecular tumor board solutions market in the coming years, with a predicted value of $2.53 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This expected expansion during the forecast period may be due to factors such as the increasing need for multidisciplinary tumor boards, the growth of cloud-based molecular data platforms, more regulatory support for genomic testing, the commitment to patient-focused oncology care, and the escalating number of cancer diagnoses. The forecast period will likely also witness several key trends, including advancements in genomic sequencing tools, investment in research, and development of molecular solutions, evolution in clinical decision support software, progress in data analytics and visualization, as well as the incorporation of machine learning in recommending treatments.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market?

The escalating incidence of cancer is predicted to be a driving force behind the expansion of the molecular tumor board solutions market in the future. Cancer consists of diseases categorized by unregulated cell growth and proliferation of abnormal cells within the body. Unhealthy lifestyle choices such as poor nutrition, smoking, lack of exercise, and excess drinking are leading to a growing prevalence of cancer. Molecular tumor board solutions contribute to cancer treatment by offering an expert, multidisciplinary assessment of a patient's genomic and clinical information, allowing for customized treatment plans. These solutions augment clinical decision-making by incorporating molecular profiling and insights driven by artificial intelligence, thereby enhancing patient results and precision of treatment. In October 2024, the National Health Service, a UK government department, reported an increase of 5% in new cancer diagnoses, climbing from 329,664 in 2021 to 346,217 in 2022, which amounts to an average of 948 cases daily. Consequently, the escalating incidence of cancer is fueling the expansion of the molecular tumor board solutions market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market?

Major players in the Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Illumina Inc.

• Novogene Co. Ltd.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

• BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

• Guardant Health Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market?

Key companies in the molecular tumor board solutions market are striving to develop innovative solutions like molecular profiling tests to improve the precision and efficiency of cancer diagnosis and treatment strategizing. These diagnostic tests scrutinize a tumor's genetic and molecular makeup to steer personalized cancer treatment choices. For example, in April 2025, Guardant Health Inc., an American biotech and precision oncology company, introduced Guardant360 Tissue, an innovative molecular profiling test for tumor tissue that amalgamates broad multiomic analysis, including DNA, RNA, AI-driven PD-L1, and genome-wide methylation data. This cutting-edge test, backed by the Guardant Infinity smart liquid biopsy platform, provides a comprehensive and multifaceted perspective of cancer, facilitating intricate tumor classification and subtyping. Completing results in less than two weeks, Guardant360 Tissue is Medicare-covered for qualified patients and seeks to bolster precision oncology by offering profound insights to shape treatment choices, including for therapies such as poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors and immunotherapies.

How Is The Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market Segmented?

The molecular tumor board solutions market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Clinical Decision Support, Genomic Data Interpretation, Patient Management, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Cancer Centers, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Clinical Decision Support, Data Analytics, Reporting And Visualization, Integration Platforms

2) By Services: Consulting, Implementation, Training And Support, Maintenance And Upgrades

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Molecular Tumor Board Solutions Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for molecular tumor board solutions. The region projected to experience the fastest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses market data from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

