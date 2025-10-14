Mobile Health (mHealth) Adverse-Event Reporting Apps Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Mobile Health (mHealth) Adverse-Event Reporting Apps Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market for adverse-event reporting applications in mobile health (mHealth) has witnessed a rapid expansion. It is set to grow from a size of $1.55 billion in 2024 to $1.84 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. This tremendous growth during the historic period can be traced to factors such as regulatory push for adherence to pharmacovigilance, rising usage of smartphones and the internet, heightened patient engagement in healthcare, increased awareness of adverse drug reactions, and the broadening of digital health ecosystems.

The market size of adverse-event reporting applications in mobile health (mHealth) is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the coming years, with forecasts predicting growth to $3.62 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to an amalgamation with electronic health records (EHR/EMR), the escalating uptake of remote patient observing, government-endorsed digital health initiatives, a rising emphasis on immediate drug safety monitoring, and a burgeoning requirement for personalized and patient-focused healthcare. The forecast period is also expected to witness major trends such as detection of adverse events powered by artificial intelligence, data security made possible by blockchain, reporting platforms based on the cloud, incorporation with wearable technology, and natural language processing for patient feedback.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Mobile Health (mHealth) Adverse-Event Reporting Apps Market?

The mobile health (mHealth) adverse-event reporting apps market is projected to flourish due to the growing adoption of remote patient monitoring. The concept of remote patient monitoring revolves around utilizing modern digital tools to gather medical data from patients in non-traditional healthcare environments. This increase in remote patient monitoring stems from an uptrend in chronic illnesses, heightening the necessity for ongoing, real-time patient oversight outside regular healthcare facilities to enhance patient results and minimize clinic visits. The expansion of remote patient monitoring bolsters the mobile health (mHealth) adverse-event reporting apps industry by facilitating constant data acquisition from patients. Consequently, this allows prompt reporting and monitoring of unfavorable drug interactions or potential side effects via mobile channels. For instance, data from Vivalink, a healthcare technology firm based in the US, reported that in August 2023, 81% of medical clinicians have started using remote patient monitoring (RPM), marking an impressive rise of 305% from just 20% in 2021. Moreover, 84% of existing RPM users plan to broaden their usage of this technology in 2024. Therefore, the growth of the mobile health (mHealth) adverse-event reporting apps market is stimulated by the widespread adoption of remote patient monitoring.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Mobile Health (mHealth) Adverse-Event Reporting Apps Market?

Major players in the Mobile Health (mHealth) Adverse-Event Reporting Apps Global Market Report 2025 include:

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• Veeva Systems Inc.

• Itransition Group Inc.

• Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited

• ArisGlobal LLC

• Saama Technologies Inc.

• Optimal Strategix Group Inc.

• OSP Labs Private Limited

• K Health Inc.

• SafetyCall International PLLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Mobile Health (mHealth) Adverse-Event Reporting Apps Market In The Globe?

Leading entities within the mHealth adverse-event reporting apps market are increasingly investing in the creation of innovative solutions such as mobile communication tools. These tools are intended to hasten the identification of adverse events and improve the monitoring of drug safety overall. Such tools typically take the form of digital platforms or apps that facilitate uncomplicated interaction, reporting, and sharing of information through devices like smartphones or tablets. This results in real-time links between patients, healthcare practitioners, and regulatory figures for quick decision-making processes and better healthcare results. An example is Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV), a biopharmaceutical company located in India, which in September 2023 launched a new mobile communication app known as BSV AER. This application assists healthcare professionals, consumers, and internal company employees to electronically report possible adverse events resulting from the use of BSV products using smartphones or tablets throughout India, without any fee. The BSV AER app is integrated directly into BSV's pharmacovigilance system, which enables the efficient and timely reporting and evaluation of adverse events. This, in turn, contributes to improved patient safety through competent management and swift responsive measures.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Mobile Health (mHealth) Adverse-Event Reporting Apps Market Segments

The mobile health (mhealth) adverse-event reporting apps market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By App Type: Standalone Adverse-Event Reporting Apps, Integrated mHealth Platforms

2) By Platform: Android, iPhone Operating System (IOS), Web-Based

3) By Application: Pharmacovigilance, Clinical Trials, Patient Safety Monitoring, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Organizations, Patients, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Standalone Adverse-Event Reporting Apps: Patient-Centric Reporting Apps, Healthcare Provider Reporting Apps, Regulator-Focused Reporting Apps, Pharmacovigilance Reporting Apps

2) By Integrated mHealth Platforms: Electronic Health Record or Electronic Medical Record Integrated Reporting Modules, Telemedicine Platform-Integrated Reporting, Clinical Trial and Research Platform Integration, Hospital and Pharmacy Management System Integration

Which Regions Are Dominating The Mobile Health (mHealth) Adverse-Event Reporting Apps Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for mobile health (mHealth) adverse-event reporting apps. Projections for its growth status are also included. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

