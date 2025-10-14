The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $18.99 billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $19.00 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Be By 2025?

The market size for next-generation sequencing informatics has seen significant expansion in recent times. Its estimated value is predicted to surge from $8.73 billion in 2024 to $10.23 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The historical growth can be credited to factors such as increased implementation of personalized medicine, heightened application of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in identifying diseases, a surge in demand for biomarker identification, concentrated efforts on genomic research, and the elevation of artificial intelligence (AI) application in sequencing informatics.

In the coming years, the market size for next-generation sequencing informatics is anticipated to expand rapidly, reaching an estimated value of $19.00 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. Factors contributing to this growth throughout the forecast period include the increasing application of sequencing informatics in clinical diagnostics, growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery, surging demand for multi-omics data analysis, rising preference for cloud-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) analytics, and a heightened focus on precision medicine. Key trends for the forecast period embrace advancements in cloud-hosted next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions, innovations in data analysis tools specific to next-generation sequencing (NGS) informatics, the fusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in interpreting genomic data, progression of visualization and workflow management systems, and advancements in personalized medicine.

Download a free sample of the next-generation sequencing informatics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28282&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Landscape?

The next-generation sequencing informatics market is projected to grow due to the rising trend of personalized medicine. Personalized medicine, which customizes prevention and treatment strategies based on one's unique genetic composition, lifestyle, and environment, has risen due to advancements in genomics. Genomic advancements facilitate the accurate identification of genetic variances and the application of tailored treatments. Next-generation sequencing informatics contributes to personalized medicine by offering in-depth genomic data analysis, making it beneficial for custom treatment tactics and precision healthcare. It lowers the ambiguity in diagnosis by identifying genetic differences and estimating disease risk, thereby enhancing clinical judgments and patient results. For example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanctioned 26 new personalized medicines in 2023 according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a non-profit organization in the United States. This was a significant rise from the 12 approved in 2022. Consequently, the growing application of personalized medicine is pushing the growth of the next-generation sequencing informatics market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market?

Major players in the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Agilent Technologies

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

• GeneDx Holdings Corp.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Sector?

Leading corporations in the next-generation sequencing informatics sector are concentrating on the creation of sophisticated tools, such as cloud-based systems, to amplify scalability, boost data protection, and simplify genomic workflow. These cloud-based platforms are digital bases that equip scientists and clinicians with the capabilities to archive, handle, and examine comprehensive sequencing data either remotely or within local organisation settings. An example includes Illumina Inc., an American biotechnology entity, which rolled out Connected Insights in March 2023. This new software, based in the cloud, is purposed for tertiary examination of clinical NGS data. It eases the interpretation and reporting of genomic data, incorporates over 45 external knowledge databases, and diminishes clinical report turnaround times. It also automates the interpretation of variant and report creation, while lessening manual involvement and unifying workflows for varying assay forms, like comprehensive genomic profiling panels, whole-exome sequencing, and transcriptomic data.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market

The next-generation sequencing informatics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Offering: Software, Platforms, Services

2) By Product And Services: Storage And Computing Tools, Commercial Data Analysis, Data Interpretation And Reporting Tools, Informatics Services, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid

4) By Application: Research And Development, Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Agrigenomics

5) By End User: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Clinical Laboratories, Agricultural Biotechnology Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Data Analysis Software, Data Management And Storage Tools, Workflow Management Software, Sequence Alignment Tools, Variant Analysis Software, Clinical Interpretation Software

2) By Platforms: On-Premises Platforms, Cloud-Based Platforms, Hybrid Platforms

3) By Services: Data Analysis Services, Consulting And Implementation Services, Data Management And Storage Services, Technical Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services

View the full next-generation sequencing informatics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-sequencing-informatics-global-market-report

Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for next-generation sequencing informatics. However, it's projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report analyzes various geographical regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-sequencing-market

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-oncology-next-generation-sequencing-global-market-report

Clinical Next Generation Sequencing Ngs Data Analysis Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-data-analysis-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.