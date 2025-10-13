10x Productivity in Beauty: How AI Is Powering K-Beauty’s Global Growth

Kei Chun, CEO of Trendier at Amazon Beauty in Seoul — on how AI and data are driving 10x productivity in K-Beauty.

K-Beauty accelerates global growth through AI-driven workflows that deliver 10x productivity and faster market adaptation.

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Around the world, beauty companies are racing to adapt to faster, data-driven ways of working, and K-Beauty is already leading the way. K-Beauty is entering a new phase of global growth powered by the integration of data and AI across every stage of its business. From product development to marketing, Korean beauty companies are adopting faster, data-driven workflows that allow them to respond to consumer trends with greater speed and precision. This transformation is fueling K-Beauty’s rapid worldwide rise, as AI-enabled processes accelerate innovation, streamline product planning, and create more agile responses to shifting demand.

At the prestigious Amazon Beauty in Seoul 2025 conference, Trendier AI (co-founded by Jungwook Son and Kei Chun) introduced the “AI Hybrid Team” model, which positions AI not as a background tool but as a strategic partner in daily operations. This approach reflects how the K-Beauty sector is using AI to enhance its competitiveness on the global stage.

The event brought together Amazon’s global leadership team, including Melis Del Rey (VP, Beauty & Health Category), Allie Oosta (VP, CMO), and Yuki Suita (Head of Japan Beauty Category), along with executives from Amazon U.S., Japan, Australia, and South America. Their participation underscored the strategic importance of Korea’s beauty market and its growing influence on global trends. More than 6,000 industry professionals joined both onsite and online, reflecting the strong international attention drawn to this year’s conference..

As part of the event, Trendier AI served as the exclusive AI innovation partner, showcasing how Korea’s beauty industry is applying AI at scale to achieve real productivity gains and global expansion.

In his keynote, “In an Era of 10x Productivity, AI Is Transforming K-Beauty’s Formula for Success,” CEO Kei Chun outlined how Data + AI-driven workflows are allowing beauty companies to operate with unprecedented speed and sophistication across every stage of their operations:

• R&D: Processes that once required a month of testing ingredient–efficacy combinations can now be completed in a single day, reducing trial-and-error and accelerating product development.

• Product Planning: Real-time analysis of millions of reviews uncovers unmet consumer needs across markets, condensing weeks of research into hours.

• Marketing: AI evaluates competitor promotions and consumer reactions to generate creative concepts and testing strategies, cutting campaign preparation from weeks to days.

“The beauty industry is entering an AI-native era,” Chun said. “For overseas markets, the reason K-Beauty is growing even faster is because these Data + AI-driven workflows are spreading beyond Korea, allowing global players to adopt the same speed and precision that have become the backbone of Korean innovation.”

He emphasized that the success of this shift depends on reliable infrastructure: “AI’s greatest weakness is hallucination. By supplying AI with structured, verified, real-time data, companies can ensure trustworthy outcomes and scale confidently into new markets.”

Chun also highlighted the leadership transformation required in this environment, noting that executives must evolve from task management to strategic coordination. “The real opportunity is not in micromanaging individual teams but in orchestrating AI-enabled processes across markets. Leaders who embrace this shift will be better positioned to capture the full global impact of AI,” he said.

The discussions at Amazon Beauty in Seoul 2025 reflected how data and automation are becoming core to K-Beauty’s global growth. Across markets, beauty companies are moving toward a new phase where AI and structured data play a central role in driving innovation and competitiveness. This pace of change is expected to accelerate further, reshaping how the beauty industry grows and collaborates worldwide.

