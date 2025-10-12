Last term of 2025 underway as new data shows strong improvement in public school attendance

Release date: 13/10/25

As term 4 gets underway from today, new Department for Education attendance data released today shows a third consecutive improvement in student attendance at public schools in 2025.

The data shows an attendance rate at the end of term 2 of 87.6 % compared with the term 2 2024 attendance rate of 85.9% - a positive indication that the wellbeing investments in schools and more opportunities to study VET in Schools to keep students engaged is having an impact.

These results come on top of South Australia’s attendance rate in 2024 being higher than the national average for the first time since COVID.

With term 4 an important time for students of all ages, but particularly for SACE students, support and wellbeing continue to be a focus for students as our teachers work tirelessly to prepare their students for exams.

There are two stages of final exams this term with languages starting this week on 16 October, starting with Auslan. In 2025, there are 1,145 students enrolled in a Stage 2 language subject. Enrolments are up 9 per cent from the 1,040 students who completed a SACE Stage 2 language subject in 2024.

The most popular languages this year are Japanese, Italian and French.

Amid the excitement of the final term – road safety remains a focus with everyone urged to pay attention today and do the right thing on the roads and footpaths.

Students using a scooter or bike to get to school always need to be wearing a helmet and obeying the traffic signals, while motorists are reminded to pay attention and watch out for more students and pedestrians in school zones.

SA Police recommend that to avoid stress on the roads drivers should make sure they:

Allow extra time and leave home early

Be patient and don’t rush

Use an alternative drop off/pick up point nearby if practicable.

As of term 3, Department for Education enrolment data shows there were 13,679 children enrolled in public preschools and 176,204 students enrolled in public schools across the state.

The final school term is nine weeks long, formally ending for public school students on Friday 12 December.

Future term dates for the next five years are available on the department website here and a range of road safety resources and online activities can be found here.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Education, Training and Skills, Blair Boyer

The Malinauskas Labor Government has made improving attendance a priority – because we know that when students attend school regularly they achieve better academic results, better mental health outcomes and are far more likely to complete year 12.

Since we have come to government, attendance levels have increased 2.4 per cent – which is thousands more students attending school regularly. This is a testament to our investments in mental health and wellbeing supports in schools, the introduction of Technical Colleges, and a stronger focus on lifting students’ literacy and numeracy so students don’t fall behind and remain engaged in school.

Good luck to all students doing their languages exams over the next few weeks – your commitment to studying languages will set you up for a world of opportunities.

As school starts, I remind all families to remain vigilant around roads. School zone speed limits are in effect to keep children safe.