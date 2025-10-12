Bigger, expanded and extended Coast is Calling travel vouchers back for summer

South Australians can secure one of 30,000 travel vouchers for their summer holidays, with a bigger, expanded and extended round of the popular Coast is Calling travel voucher program.

Vouchers of up to $500 for accommodation and $100 for experiences will be available for coastal destinations, funded as part of the State and Federal Government’s Algal Bloom Summer Plan, aiming to boost travel and economic activity along the state’s coast.

This round will be even bigger than the first, with the number of vouchers increasing from 20,000 to 30,000, and more higher value $200 and $500 vouchers available.

This round will be expanded to include holiday rentals, such as Airbnbs, which are registered on the Australian Tourism Data Warehouse and have an ABN, the Kangaroo Island ferry and additional experiences including guided sporting experiences and additional leisure and entertainment activities.

This round will be extended, covering a longer period of travel between December 5 and April 26.

There will be a public ballot from December 1-3, with the ballot draw on December 4. Voucher recipients will need to book by January 19, and any unclaimed vouchers will be put into a redraw on January 22 to ensure as many vouchers are possible are used.

The first round of Coast is Calling travel vouchers has already injected more than $2.7 million in total booking value alone to coastal regions, with further economic benefits flowing into local businesses such as pubs, cafes, and retail shops.

The voucher program is being delivered by the South Australian Tourism Commission and works in tandem with ‘The Coast is Calling’ marketing campaign to drive local visitation to the State’s coastal regions and marine based tourism businesses, as well as promote marine recreation activities.

The second round of the travel voucher program and associated Coast is Calling marketing campaign promoting South Australia’s coastal communities will cost $5.5 million.

The criteria for the summer round will be the same as the first round, with businesses in eligible coastal postcodes invited to submit an expression of interest to be part of Round 2 of the program from 27 October – 7 November 2025.

Round 2 Coast is Calling travel vouchers key dates:

Tourism operator Expressions of Interest: 27 October – 7 November 2025

Public ballot entry: 1- 3 December 2025

Ballot drawn: 4 December 2025

Booking period: 4 December 2025 – 19 January 2026

Travel period: 5 December 2025 – 26 April 2026

Round 2 will feature a redraw with vouchers unclaimed by 4pm ACDT on Monday, 19 January, providing original ballot entrants a second opportunity to win a Coast is Calling Voucher.

Redraw key dates:

Redraw: 22 January 2026

Redraw booking period: 22 January – 19 February 2026

Redraw travel period: 23 January – 26 April 2026

South Australians aged 18 and over can enter the ballot for the chance to win experience and accommodation vouchers as part of Round 2, helping generate bookings for tourism operators in areas which have been impacted by the algal bloom.

Vouchers available:

$100 experience vouchers

$100 accommodation vouchers (1-night minimum stay)

$200 accommodation vouchers (2-night minimum stay)

$500 accommodation vouchers (5-night minimum stay)

For entry details and full terms and conditions, go to www.southaustralia.com/voucher. Licence No: T25/1889

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Our Summer Plan is comprehensive, supporting hardworking local businesses, our environment and ensuring South Australians can enjoy their summer.

It’s about minimising the impact of the algal bloom to the extent we can. We know the summer period is a critical season for our State’s coastal tourism businesses, with many operators earning most of their revenue in this period.

That’s why we’re running a bigger, expanded and extended Coast is Calling travel voucher round to ensure as many South Australians as possible get out there and visit our spectacular coast.

South Australians can enjoy their summer holiday, while also doing their bit to support our coastal businesses and communities.

Attributable to Don Farrell

Our coastal communities need our support this summer, and this voucher program is already helping deliver for businesses and traders along our coast.

When we support small tourism businesses, we’re supporting local jobs and the heart of our coastal communities.

The Coast is Calling vouchers are a practical way to make sure our coastline remains a great place to live, work and visit.

This is an example of what can be achieved when Federal and State Governments stand together to support South Australians.

Attributable to Murray Watt

These vouchers are helping local businesses bounce back, driving tourism, and keeping regional economies strong right across the state’s coastline.

This program is about more than just holidays — it’s about supporting jobs, small businesses and the communities that make South Australia’s coast such a special part of the country.

The Albanese Government has stood shoulder to shoulder with the Malinauskas Government throughout this algal bloom event and we will continue to deliver real, practical support for South Australian coastal communities through the Summer Plan.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

We’re currently seeing the impact a voucher program can make, with the first round of Coast is Calling Vouchers already injecting over $2.7 million in booking value alone into communities impacted by the algal bloom.

Another 30,000 vouchers released for summer will be a game-changer for many coastal businesses who rely on this holiday period to set themselves up for the rest of the year.

The beauty of these vouchers is the kick-on effects to local businesses such as pubs, cafes, takeaway shops, and retail that all help make a coastal town unique.