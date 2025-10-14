Sila Global, Oceans97, Green Reef, and 44 Drums strengthen U.S. - Democratic Republic of the Congo Industrial Ties

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO., CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sila Global, Oceans97, Green Reef Foundation, and 44 Drums Strengthens United States Industrial Ties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo | Building Resilient Supply Chains through Sustainable Mineral and Energy ProjectsSila Global, in collaboration with Oceans97 and the Green Reef Foundation, has partnered with 44 Drums, the acclaimed production company behind Marvel’s Black Panther soundtrack trailer and adiverse Netflix portfolio launched a historic private industry delegation across Haut-Katanga Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Taking place October 16-28, 2025, the mission underscores the partners’ commitment to advancing sustainable industry, strengthening U.S.–Africa ties, and sharing the story of cultural and economic transformation with global audiences.The delegation will focus on industrial commercial strengthening initiatives including minerals,agriculture, energy, aquaculture, defense, aerospace, and trade corridor development. It represents a critical step in strengthening private-sector partnerships that foster transparency, innovation, and long-term growth in the Central African region.This mission brings together the collective strengths of four organizations. Sila Global Solutions isadvancing the Money Metals Real World Assets Initiative, leveraging partnerships to drive agriculture, energy, defense, aerospace, education, medical, and logistics development. Oceans97, founded by two-time Super Bowl Champion Jarvis Green, is a seafood and biotechnology company committed to sustainable seafood products, aquaculture, zero-waste solutions, and global workforce development.The company drives innovation in the blue economy through growth derived from ocean-basedactivities while conserving ocean health and ecosystem services. The Green Reef Foundation provides nonprofit leadership across industries, advancing zero-waste innovation, workforce training, and sustainable management solutions that strengthen communities. 44 Drums is a creative film and media company with a portfolio of government-backed projects across Africa, bringing cultural credibility and cinematic storytelling to ensure the delegation’s impact reaches international communities.“The Democratic Republic of the Congo is not just a land of resources—it is a land of opportunity.Our mission is to build high-value partnerships that respect local communities while advancing globalsupply chain resilience,” said Wahead Abdul-Aziz Yain, Chairman of Sila Global. “Partnering with44 Drums ensures that this journey is documented with integrity and creativity, amplifying the voicesof those shaping the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s future.”“This project will be an ecosystem-driven responsibility,” added Jarvis Green, Founder of Oceans97. “We want to partner with local municipalities and government to educate, train, and develop industries that strengthen the local economy and create more efficient people, products, and opportunities. For me, this journey represents a return to my roots and an opportunity to close the knowledge gaps many of us experienced growing up, while contributing to stronger, more resilient American supply chains where true growth begins.”The partners will meet with local stakeholders, explore investment opportunities, and develop pathways to integrate Congolese resources into transparent global supply chains. The collaboration builds on the momentum of the June 27, 2025, the White House meeting, where President Donald J. Trump signed a historic partnership framework peace agreement supporting U.S.–Democratic Republic of the Congo.The Democratic Republic of the Congo is central to the global defense, aerospace, and energy supplychain, home to nearly 70% of the world’s cobalt reserves — a critical resource for advancedmanufacturing, defense technologies, aerospace components, and electric vehicles. By investing inbeneficiation, infrastructure, and community engagement, the delegation seeks to transform natural resource wealth into long-term stability, growth, and opportunity for Congolese communities and international partners alike.Governments, investors, and nonprofit organizations are invited to engage with Sila Global and itspartners in building sustainable, transparent, and community-centered industrial pathways in theDemocratic Republic of the Congo. The public is encouraged to follow along for updates and storytelling as this historic journey unfolds.For more information visit the following websites: www.greenreef.org

