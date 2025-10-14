Syntervention, Inc. Granted Key Patent for SWICKER® Radiopaque Surgical Foam Sponge

25mg of lint shed from 5 cotton lap sponges SWICKER Surgical Foam Sponge in a coronary procedure SWICKER can be used in laparoscopic and robotic procedures

Syntervention's growing portfolio of global patents positions the company as a frontrunner in contamination-prevention solutions.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syntervention, Inc., a healthcare company focused on eliminating preventable contamination in medical procedures, today announced the issuance of a pivotal U.S. patent for its groundbreaking SWICKERradiopaque surgical foam sponge.The newly issued utility patent covers the unique formulation and design of SWICKER, a highly absorbent, lint-free foam sponge that addresses longstanding challenges in the operating room including retained surgical sponges and other complications such as inflammation, adhesions, and infection linked to cotton lint contamination.Unlike traditional cotton surgical sponges which can release lint into the body, the SWICKER is lint free, reduces the number of surgical sponges required during a procedure, and lowers costs associated with sponge counting and medical waste. There are applications for SWICKER in all diagnostic, interventional, surgical, robotic, and laparoscopic procedures.Key Innovations Protected by the Patent:• Lint-Free: Engineered from advanced hydrophilic foam, SWICKER wicks fluids instantly without shedding particles, minimizing the risk of foreign body contamination.• Continuous Use Design: SWICKER can be wrung out and reused multiple times during a single procedure, reducing the need for 20-50 traditional sponges to just 2-3 per case.• Versatile Applications: Available in various shapes (sponge, digit, and mitt), SWICKER serves as an extension for suction instruments, packing tool, and can be used rolled, folded, or flat.• Radiopaque Integration: Embedded X-ray detectable markers ensure easy visualization if retained, enhancing compliance with surgical safety protocols."Retained surgical sponges remain a critical ‘never event’ in healthcare and lint contamination adds unnecessary risks to patients," said Norm Furbush, CEO of Syntervention, Inc. "With this patent, we're not only protecting our technology but also empowering surgeons with a tool that saves time, cuts waste and prioritizes safety. SWICKER represents a paradigm shift in OR efficiency, and we're excited to expand its adoption."SWICKER allows medical and surgical procedures to be performed with as few as three sponges, slashing counting time and medical waste. Hospitals using SWICKER could see an 80% reduction in waste, aligning sustainability goals by eliminating plastic counting bags, unused sponges, towels and packaging waste. SWICKER will also reduce shipping costs and much needed space in the hospital and the OR.The technology is already available through leading distributors like Wexler Surgical and projected to be cleared for sale in strategic international markets by the end of this year.For more information, visit www.syntervention.com

