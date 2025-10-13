The Alliance for Responsible Consumer Legal Funding (ARC) expressed its deep appreciation to Governor Gavin Newsom for signing Assembly Bill 931

SACRAMENTO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Responsible Consumer Legal Funding Applauds Governor Newsom for Signing AB 931, the California Consumer Legal Funding ActThe Alliance for Responsible Consumer Legal Funding (ARC) expressed its deep appreciation to Governor Gavin Newsom for signing Assembly Bill 931 (The California Consumer Legal Funding Act https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202520260AB931 ) into law. Authored by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D–San Jose, 25th District), this landmark legislation establishes thoughtful and comprehensive regulation of Consumer Legal Funding in California—ensuring consumer protection, transparency, and access to financial stability while legal claims move through the judicial process.The law, which takes effect January 1, 2026, provides consumers with much-needed financial support during the often lengthy resolution of their legal claims, helping them cover essential living expenses such as rent, mortgage payments, and utilities.“This legislation represents a major step forward for California consumers,” said Eric Schuller, President of the Alliance for Responsible Consumer Legal Funding. “AB 931 strikes the right balance between protecting consumers and preserving access to a financial product that helps individuals stay afloat while they await justice. Consumer Legal Funding truly is about funding lives, not litigation.”Key Consumer Protections Under AB 931The California Consumer Legal Funding Act includes robust safeguards that prohibit funding companies from engaging in improper practices and mandate full transparency for consumers.The Act Prohibits Consumer Legal Funding Companies From:• Offering or colluding to provide funding as an inducement for a consumer to terminate their attorney and hire another.• Colluding with or assisting an attorney in bringing fabricated or bad-faith claims.• Paying or offering referral fees, commissions, or other forms of compensation to attorneys or law firms for consumer referrals.• Accepting referral fees or other compensation from attorneys or law firms.• Exercising any control or influence over the conduct or resolution of a legal claim.• Referring consumers to specific attorneys or law firms (except via a bar association referral service).The Act Requires Consumer Legal Funding Companies To:• Provide clear, written contracts stating:• The amount of funds provided to the consumer.• A full itemization of any one-time charges.• The maximum total amount remaining, including all fees and charges.• A clear explanation of how and when charges accrue.• A payment schedule showing all amounts due every 180 days, ensuring consumers understand their maximum financial obligation from the outset.• Offer consumers a five-business-day right to cancel without penalty.• Maintain no role in deciding whether, when, or for how much a legal claim is settled.With AB 931, California joins a growing list of states that have enacted clear and fair regulation recognizing Consumer Legal Funding as a non-recourse, consumer-centered financial service—distinct from litigation financing and designed to help individuals meet their household needs while pursuing justice.“We commend Assemblymember Kalra for his leadership and Governor Newsom for signing this important legislation,” said Schuller. “This act ensures that Californians who need temporary financial relief during their legal journey can do so safely, transparently, and responsibly.”About the Alliance for Responsible Consumer Legal Funding (ARC)The Alliance for Responsible Consumer Legal Funding (ARC) is a national association representing companies that provide Consumer Legal Funding, non-recourse financial assistance that helps consumers meet essential expenses while awaiting the resolution of a legal claim. ARC advocates for fair regulation, transparency, and consumer choice across the United States.Media Contact:Eric K. SchullerPresident, Alliance for Responsible Consumer Legal Funding (ARC)eschuller@arclegalfunding.org

