Pain Physicians Applaud 9th Daradia Cadaver Workshop for Hands-On Pain Training at Ramaiah Advanced Cadaveric Lab

Hands-on Cadaver Workshop on interventional Pain Procedures Short instruction before cadaver workshop

Pain physicians from 6 countries praised 9th Cadaver Workshop at Ramaiah, Bengaluru for world-class hands-on C-Arm and Ultrasound-guided pain training.

BENGALURU, INDIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 9th Daradia Cadaver Workshop on Interventional Pain Procedures, organized by Daradia: The Pain Clinic, Kolkata, was successfully conducted on 9–10 October 2025 at the Ramaiah Advanced Learning Center, Bengaluru.The two-day academic event brought together 38 participants from 6 countries, including anesthesiologists and pain physicians, for an immersive learning experience in C-Arm and Ultrasound-guided pain interventions.Under the academic leadership of Dr. Gautam Das, Founder of Daradia: The Pain Clinic and one of India’s pioneers in interventional pain medicine, the workshop was conducted with the expert guidance of Dr. Shirish Amatya, Dr. Sushpa Das, Dr. Smruti Rekha Hota, and the Daradia teaching team. Participants gained hands-on experience with well-preserved cadavers and learned precise image-guided pain procedures in a structured, mentor-led environment.Participants’ Feedback: A Testament to QualityThe participants expressed deep appreciation for the workshop’s design, organization, and teaching quality.Dr. Roopa (Gulbarga): “This cadaveric workshop was a great opportunity to practice all techniques I learned online. Excellent faculty and well-maintained cadavers—highly recommended!”Dr. Suzen (Amritsar): “A fabulous workshop with complete hands-on exposure for both USG and C-Arm procedures. The Daradia faculty taught every step systematically.”Dr. S Rastogi (Tata Medical Center, Kolkata): “The Ramaiah Advanced Lab’s infrastructure and Daradia’s dedication made this a truly inspiring experience. Perfect for every pain physician.”About Daradia: The Pain ClinicFounded by Dr. Gautam Das, Daradia: The Pain Clinic in Kolkata is a global leader in interventional pain medicine training. The institute has trained over 5,000 physicians from 30+ countries, offering fellowships, online courses, and regular cadaveric workshops.The Ramaiah Advanced Learning Center provided a world-class platform with hygienic and realistic cadaveric conditions, enabling precision-based skill development through image-guided learning.Looking AheadWith the success of this workshop, Daradia announced the upcoming 10th Cadaveric Workshop, to be held again at Ramaiah Advanced Learning Center in January 2026. Early registration is encouraged as seats are limited to ensure small-group, hands-on learning.For Media Enquiries:📧 info@daradia.com📍 Daradia: The Pain Clinic, Kolkata, India

Feedback from Participants of Cadaver Workshop on Pain Procedures

