The Hidden Liability Crisis in BC Snow Removal and Winter Road Salting

Only Strata Snow Removal warns of a growing liability crisis in British Columbia’s snow plowing, snow clearing, and winter road salting industry.

A surprising number of snow contractors operate with generic insurance that doesn’t actually cover snow or ice operations, leaving strata councils and homeowners fully exposed during a claim.” — Trevor James, Regional Manager, Only Strata Snow Removal

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter approaches, property managers, strata councils, and homeowners across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and the North Shore face a growing but often unseen threat: the collapse of proper liability insurance within the snow removal industry.According to internal market data gathered by Only Strata Snow Removal , one of the few fully insured and strata-specialized winter service providers in British Columbia, fewer than one in five contractors now carry the correct form of liability coverage for ice-related incidents or slip-and-fall claims. The result is a surge in financial risk for strata councils and private property owners who assume their snow company’s insurance is valid — when, in reality, it’s often not.“A surprising number of companies operate without real snow-related coverage,” said Trevor James, Regional Manager at Only Strata Snow Removal. “General liability insurance isn’t enough. If your provider can’t show snow operations listed directly on the policy, your strata could be left fully exposed during a claim.”Even unsuccessful claims can cost a strata council $20,000–$25,000 in legal fees and administration time. Successful slip-and-fall claims can trigger six-figure settlements and long-term insurance premium hikes.Only Strata Snow Removal remains one of the few companies in BC maintaining full winter operations coverage, WSIB compliance, and a perfect liability record.A Widening Gap Between Cheap Contracts and Real ProtectionIn regions like Greater Vancouver, snow removal Richmond BC , and the Fraser Valley, the demand for affordable contracts has led to a flood of low-bid providers using subcontracted labour, minimal documentation, and unverified coverage. This not only undermines service quality but also transfers risk back to strata councils, residential homeowners, and commercial tenants.“A cheap contract might save a few hundred dollars upfront,” said James, “but when a tenant falls, those savings disappear instantly. Proper documentation, photo logs, and verifiable timestamps make the difference between being protected — or paying out of pocket.”Only Strata Snow Removal combines advanced GPS tracking, AI dispatch monitoring, and a fleet of over 50 ATV plows to maintain consistent, legally defensible service records — protecting both property and liability year after year.The company’s systems automatically generate digital photo logs and time-stamped service reports, ensuring every snow plowing, snow clearing, and winter road salting event is verified and recorded.Private & Residential Snow Removal: Expanding Protection Beyond StratasWhile Only Strata is best known for its multi-unit residential and strata communities, the company has expanded capacity for private residential snow removal Vancouver in: North Vancouver, West Vancouver, UBC, and White Rock — areas where detached homes, sloped driveways, and high-elevation zones create significant winter hazards.These specialized residential services are tailored for:Detached Homes & DrivewaysSeniors’ Residences & Age-Restricted CommunitiesMulti-Purpose & Mixed-Use Strata DevelopmentsSmall Office Buildings & Retail ComplexesEach service includes winter road salting, walkway clearing, and photo-documented completion reports via Only Strata’s digital service log platform. The company’s approach ensures full transparency for both strata councils and private residential clients.How Stratas Can Protect Themselves Before the First FreezeVerify that your contractor’s policy explicitly includes “snow & ice operations.”Request copies of active WSIB and insurance certificates.Confirm that your provider maintains digital logs and timestamped photo documentation.Finalize contracts before October 31, when the first freeze windows open across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.By following these steps, strata councils and residential property owners can prevent coverage gaps and ensure their sites remain safe, compliant, and fully insured throughout the season.About Only Strata Snow RemovalOnly Strata Snow Removal is British Columbia’s leading strata-exclusive snow and ice management provider, serving more than 26 cities across the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Greater Vancouver, Tri-Cities, and the North Shore.The company specializes in strata properties, multi-unit residential housing, senior communities, daycares, and private residential clients, offering complete winter maintenance including snow clearing, snow plowing, and winter road salting with full digital documentation and 24/7 liability protection.Backed by a 1,000-tonne salt reserve and one of BC’s largest small-machine fleets, Only Strata delivers precision, accountability, and peace of mind to both strata and residential clients.The company’s unwavering focus on compliance, documentation, and reliability has made it a trusted name in winter property management across British Columbia.📍 Service Regions: Lower Mainland | Fraser Valley | Metro Vancouver | Greater Vancouver | Tri-Cities | North Shore | British Columbia, Canada📞 Media Contact: info@onlystrata.ca | 604-992-7500

