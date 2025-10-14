Zoë Foundry Spins Out Navwise to Accelerate Decision Intelligence for SMB Health Benefits

A Venture Studio Building & Backing Companies in the Employee Benefits Space

Navwise, the first portfolio company from Zoë Foundry, has powered over 10,000 SMB benefit decisions and is now scaling under CEO & Co-Founder Jason Langhoff.

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoë Foundry, a venture studio building AI-native SaaS companies in the employee benefits ecosystem, today announced that Navwise has spun out as an independent company led by CEO Jason Langhoff. The milestone demonstrates Zoë Foundry's ability to rapidly validate, fund, and scale ventures, with the Navwise platform already powering more than 10,000 employer benefits decisions since launching its initial product in 2024.

As Zoë Foundry's first portfolio company, Navwise exemplifies the studio's model of pairing product-led innovation with seasoned operators to accelerate market validation, attract strategic capital, and scale with discipline. Since closing its first fund in June 2024, Zoë Foundry has launched Navwise and is funding and developing two additional ventures focused on Medicare and on corporate innovation in the benefits ecosystem.

The studio combines deep industry expertise with AI-native technology to ideate and validate solutions that simplify complex decisions across the benefits ecosystem. Navwise builds on this approach, equipping carriers, brokers, and HR platforms with decision intelligence to strengthen renewals, accelerate growth, and improve placement confidence across PEO, level-funded, ACA, and ICHRA models.

“Zoë Foundry's approach to building in the benefits space is exactly what this industry needs - combining deep domain expertise with modern technology and the operational discipline to actually bring solutions to market," said Kara Hoogensen, SVP, Head of Workplace Benefits at Principal Financial Group® (a Zoë Foundry investor) and Zoë Foundry Board Member. “Navwise's early traction validates the Zoë Foundry model, and we're excited to see what they build next.”

“The benefits industry has incredible complexity, and that's exactly where we see opportunity,” said Jason T. Andrew, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder of Zoë Foundry. “Our studio model de-risks that complexity upfront. We can validate ideas in the market and partner with the right leaders to scale. That's how Navwise went from thesis to traction so quickly.”

Navwise is co-founded and led by Chief Executive Officer Jason Langhoff, who brings more than 20 years of leadership experience at companies including TriNet, Justworks, and Oyster. Langhoff partnered with Garrett Viggers, Founder & CEO of Zoë Foundry, to bring the venture to market; Viggers now serves as Chairman of Navwise. As part of the spin-out, Navwise operates independently with its own board of directors, while Zoë Foundry continues to provide strategic support.

Navwise emerged from the convergence of two complementary efforts: Langhoff's development of decision infrastructure for SMB insurance distribution, and Zoë Foundry's early product work to automate renewal and placement workflows.

“By joining forces, we built a stronger foundation to modernize how benefits are structured and placed,” said Langhoff. “Navwise is the intelligence layer shaping how health benefits are distributed and managed. With early validation in hand, we’re now focused on scaling that infrastructure with the right capital and strategic partners.”

About Zoë Foundry

Zoë Foundry is a venture studio dedicated to building and backing AI-native SaaS companies in the employee benefits ecosystem. With a network of industry leaders, investors, and distribution partners, Zoë Foundry helps its portfolio companies scale faster and smarter. Learn more at www.zoefoundry.com.

About Navwise

Navwise (formerly SlainTech) delivers decision intelligence for SMB health benefits by combining block-level automation with insights across PEO, level-funded, ACA, and ICHRA models. Its platform helps HR and payroll technology providers, brokers, and carriers strengthen renewals, drive new business growth, and make more confident placement decisions. Learn more at www.navwise.com.

