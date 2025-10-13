Aligned Tek Recognized As MSP Titans of the Industry 2025 Awards Finalist

Aligned Tek - Titans of the Industry 2025 Award

Aligned Tek, a Birmingham-based managed IT services provider, is a finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards for excellence and leadership.

This recognition reflects the passion and hard work of our team and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional managed IT services.” — Kirby Watson, President of Aligned Tek

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aligned Tek , a Birmingham-based managed IT services provider, has been named a finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards , a prestigious recognition celebrating excellence and leadership in the international Managed Service Provider Industry. This award places Aligned Tek among a select group of top-performing MSPs around the world who are redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. In doing so, this nomination shines a spotlight on the high-performing team and services provided by Aligned Tek, which help businesses stay productive, protected, and prepared for what’s next in the ever-changing technology landscape."This recognition reflects the passion and hard work of our team and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional managed IT services," said Kirby Watson, President of Aligned Tek. "Being named a finalist is incredible for our company, yet it pales in comparison to earning the trust of our clients who remain secure, compliant, and successful."The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards highlight MSPs who lead with innovation, client success, and forward-thinking service models. Finalists are selected through a competitive review process, examining everything from business growth and client outcomes to innovation and overall impact in the MSP community and the clients they serve. Winners will be announced at the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards on December 10, 2025, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Watson noted, "We’re honored to receive this nomination for our entire team and look forward to earning this award for years to come."About Aligned Tek: Aligned Technologies, LLC (Aligned Tek) is a managed IT services provider with offices in Birmingham, Alabama, and Richmond, Virginia, specializing in proactive technology solutions for healthcare, dental, professional services organizations, and local governments. As part of the Aligned Holdings family of companies, Aligned Tek delivers enterprise-grade cybersecurity, IT infrastructure management, and strategic technology consulting with a people-first approach. The company is committed to helping growing organizations protect their operations, maintain compliance, and improve performance through tailored, long-term partnerships.

