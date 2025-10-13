The Cent Capital AI analyzes spending patterns and provides personalized insights, like warning a user about rising spending and a low emergency fund. Securely connect all your bank and credit card accounts to see a single, unified view of your finances on the Cent Capital platform. The simple, three-step onboarding process for Cent Capital: sign up securely, link your bank, and get your instant financial dashboard.

The new whitepaper by thought leader Shivam Singh deconstructs go-to-market strategies from AWS to provide a new framework for building scalable AI solutions.

This paper is the playbook I wish I had—a guide for founders to build durable companies by solving the real, unglamorous problems of trust, security, and integration.” — Shivam Singh, the "Beast of Bay Area" and Founder & CEO of Cent Capital

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shivam Singh, a leading voice in Enterprise AI and former Head of Generative AI Marketing at Amazon Web Services (AWS), also known as the "Beast of Bay Area" for his strategic execution, today announced the publication of a significant new whitepaper, " From the Cloud to Capital ." This strategic playbook for entrepreneurs and investors draws directly from Singh's experience on the front lines of one of the world's largest Artificial Intelligence platforms.The whitepaper deconstructs foundational lessons for the Enterprise AI market, addressing the critical chasm between consumer AI hype and the pragmatic realities of enterprise adoption, where security, integration, and ROI are paramount. While at AWS, Singh was responsible for translating complex AI technology into tangible business value for Fortune 500 companies. His paper distills this experience into a guide for building durable companies in the new AI era.The paper introduces the "Enterprise Gen AI Adoption Matrix," a novel framework designed to help founders identify high-value opportunities by mapping common enterprise blockers to specific product solutions. Singh is already applying this framework as the founder of his new FinTech startup, Cent Capital "After years on the front lines of enterprise AI at AWS, I saw the same fundamental challenges kill promising projects," said Shivam Singh. "This paper is the playbook I wish I had—a guide for founders to build durable companies by solving the real, unglamorous problems of trust, security, and integration."The full whitepaper is now available for download on academic and research platforms, including ResearchGate and Academia.edu, as well as on the Cent Capital website About Cent Capital: Cent Capital is an AI-powered financial wellness company on a mission to solve the global crisis of financial anxiety. The company is building the essential infrastructure layers for the next generation of trusted, AI-driven financial services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.