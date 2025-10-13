Submit Release
Architecture adds more than 400,000 firms in a decade as small studios prove most productive

This week, CompanyData.com releases new data highlighting the rapid expansion of the global architecture industry.

CompanyData.com crunches the numbers on World Architecture Day

On World Architecture Day, CompanyData.com publishes new figures showing the rapid global growth of the architecture sector. In 2015 there were just over 540,000 firms worldwide. By 2025 that number has risen to 943,000, an increase of more than 400,000 firms in a decade.

A major global employer

Architecture firms now employ more than 7.2 million people worldwide and generate 550 billion US dollars in revenue each year.

Productivity by firm size

Smaller studios outperform large firms in productivity per employee. Firms with 50 or fewer staff generate about 86,000 dollars per employee, compared to 57,000 dollars for those with more than 100 staff.

Revenue concentration

Although large firms represent only 0.6 percent of all companies, they employ nearly 30 percent of staff. The top 1 percent of firms earn 34 percent of global revenue, and the top 5 percent control 46 percent.

Ten years of growth

From 540,000 firms in 2015 to 943,000 firms in 2025, the architecture sector has
expanded by 74 percent in a decade. The United States has the largest number of
architecture firms at about 90,000. There are also large professional communities
in India, China, and Brazil.

About CompanyData.com

CompanyData.com (formerly BoldData) is a global company data provider
headquartered in the Netherlands, with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dubai.
Since 2013, we’ve supported over 5,000 clients in 81 countries with company data
solutions. We specialize in custom-built datasets with legal entity data, company
hierarchies, contact data and B2B email data. Our mission is to make global
company data simple, transparent and truly useful.

Note to the editor

Editors are welcome to reference this data in their reporting. Please credit
CompanyData.com with a link to the source page. Additional figures or raw data
are available on request.
CompanyData B.V., Vijzelgracht 53D, 1017 HP Amsterdam, www.companydata.com,
This report is derived from CompanyData.com’s global company database. The
foundation of the database is official national trade registers, complemented by
trusted sources such as the GLEIF, companies house, chambers of commerce, and
local commercial registries. From these verified records, CompanyData.com
compiles worldwide data on the number of architecture firms, their size, revenue,
and employment.

