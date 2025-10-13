Architecture adds more than 400,000 firms in a decade as small studios prove most productive

Global Architecture Firms Growth 2015 vs 2025 Average Revenue per Employee in Architecture Company size distribution in architecture Revenue concentration in architecture sector Daan Wolff, Founder and CEO of CompanyData.com, author of the article

This week, CompanyData.com releases new data highlighting the rapid expansion of the global architecture industry.

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Architecture adds more than 400,000 firms in a decade as small studios prove most productiveCompanyData.com crunches the numbers on World Architecture DayOn World Architecture Day, CompanyData.com publishes new figures showing the rapid global growth of the architecture sector. In 2015 there were just over 540,000 firms worldwide. By 2025 that number has risen to 943,000, an increase of more than 400,000 firms in a decade.A major global employer Architecture firms now employ more than 7.2 million people worldwide and generate 550 billion US dollars in revenue each year.Productivity by firm sizeSmaller studios outperform large firms in productivity per employee. Firms with 50 or fewer staff generate about 86,000 dollars per employee, compared to 57,000 dollars for those with more than 100 staff.Revenue concentrationAlthough large firms represent only 0.6 percent of all companies, they employ nearly 30 percent of staff. The top 1 percent of firms earn 34 percent of global revenue, and the top 5 percent control 46 percent.Ten years of growthFrom 540,000 firms in 2015 to 943,000 firms in 2025, the architecture sector hasexpanded by 74 percent in a decade. The United States has the largest number ofarchitecture firms at about 90,000. There are also large professional communitiesin India, China, and Brazil.About CompanyData.comCompanyData.com (formerly BoldData) is a global company data providerheadquartered in the Netherlands, with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dubai.Since 2013, we’ve supported over 5,000 clients in 81 countries with company datasolutions. We specialize in custom-built datasets with legal entity data, companyhierarchies, contact data and B2B email data . Our mission is to make globalcompany data simple, transparent and truly useful.Note to the editorEditors are welcome to reference this data in their reporting. Please creditCompanyData.com with a link to the source page. Additional figures or raw dataare available on request.CompanyData B.V., Vijzelgracht 53D, 1017 HP Amsterdam, www.companydata.com This report is derived from CompanyData.com’s global company database. Thefoundation of the database is official national trade registers, complemented bytrusted sources such as the GLEIF, companies house, chambers of commerce, andlocal commercial registries. From these verified records, CompanyData.comcompiles worldwide data on the number of architecture firms, their size, revenue,and employment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.