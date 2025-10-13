FRANdata Welcomes Ashley Markowski as Client Advisor to Expand Supplier Market Growth

Former Macrolease executive joins FRANdata to help suppliers succeed in the franchise ecosystem through data-driven market insights.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FRANdata, the leading research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across the franchise ecosystem, is pleased to announce the addition of Ashley Markowski to its sales team as Client Advisor. In this role, Markowski will focus on expanding FRANdata’s presence within the supplier community—helping suppliers understand, navigate, and grow within the franchising market.“Ashley’s deep understanding of franchising from the lending and business development sides makes her a natural fit for our team,” said Edith Wiseman, President of FRANdata. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Ashley in her previous role and saw firsthand her commitment to the franchise community. Her experience and perspective will be invaluable as FRANdata continues to expand our work with suppliers across the industry. We’re delighted to officially welcome her to the team.”Few organizations can claim the kind of trust that turns clients into colleagues and colleagues into clients—but FRANdata can. That ongoing exchange is a hallmark of its credibility and the lasting value it delivers across the franchise ecosystem. Markowski’s own journey reflects that cycle of confidence: after partnering with FRANdata in her previous role, she now joins the team to help other organizations leverage its market intelligence and data-driven insights to achieve their growth goals.Markowski joins FRANdata following more than a decade at Macrolease Corporation, owned by Brookline Bank, where she served as Business Development Officer and previously as Relationship Manager. She specialized in franchise and small business lending, identifying and engaging emerging franchise concepts, developing tailored finance programs, and managing high-value client relationships across multiple sectors. Her strategic approach consistently drove multi-million-dollar portfolios and positioned her as a trusted partner to franchisors and vendors nationwide. She’s recently been recognized by Influential Women for her leadership and impact in her community, underscoring her passion for supporting and empowering women in business.“I’ve always admired FRANdata’s role in connecting the dots across franchising,” said Markowski. “I’m excited to help suppliers leverage FRANdata’s insights to reach franchise decision-makers, build relationships, and grow strategically in this dynamic market.”About FRANdataFor over 35 years, FRANdata has been a leading research and advisory firm, providing industry-defining market intelligence to fuel the growth of businesses in franchising. With a focus on independent and comprehensive insights into the franchise ecosystem, FRANdata utilizes the largest proprietary database in the industry to craft winning strategies that elevate client success from average to exceptional. FRANdata has been the source for Franchise Update's Mega99, Multi-Brand 50, and the Dominator's rankings for more than 10 years, and are frequently referenced as franchise experts in publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes Magazine, Bloomberg, Entrepreneur Magazine, the Franchise Times, and Franchise Update. Learn more at www.frandata.com.

