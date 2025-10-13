Verde Law: Launches 'Inmigo,' an AI Immigration App Empowering Immigrants / Lanza “Inmigo,” App Migratoria con IA

Image of Inmigo Application homepage.

Verde Law introduces Inmigo, a bilingual AI-powered immigration companion app offering guidance, document scans, and case tracking.

Our mission with Inmigo is simple: make reliable immigration help accessible to everyone, anytime.” — Rafael Verde

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ### English Version

Verde Law Launches “Inmigo,” the First AI Immigration Companion App Empowering Immigrants in the U.S.

Verde Law announces the launch of Inmigo, a groundbreaking mobile app designed to simplify and humanize the U.S. immigration process. Available in English and Spanish, the app delivers instant, AI-powered immigration support directly to users’ phones.

Built by Verde Law, Inmigo bridges the gap between complex immigration systems and the everyday people navigating them. Through bilingual access and real-time information, it offers immigrants clarity, security, and guidance—without the high cost of legal consultations.

Inmigo functions as a 24/7 immigration companion. Users can ask questions, upload photos of documents for quick explanations, receive case-status notifications, and learn about their rights and next steps. The app connects directly with licensed immigration attorneys when professional help is needed.

“Our mission with Inmigo is to make reliable immigration help accessible to everyone, anytime,” said Rafael Verde, Founder and Managing Attorney at Verde Law. “We designed it to replace confusion with clarity and fear with empowerment.”

The app’s launch marks an important milestone in the modernization of immigration services. By blending artificial intelligence with legal accuracy, Verde Law provides users with trusted, plain-language guidance on topics such as asylum, visas, family petitions, and citizenship.

Available for free on iOS and Android, Inmigo reflects Verde Law’s commitment to justice and inclusion through innovation.

“Inmigo is more than an app—it’s a companion,” said Francesca Ortega, Director of Marketing at Verde Law. “It was created to stand beside immigrants on their journey, offering support when they need it most.”

For more information, visit www.inmigo.com.

---

### Versión en Español

Verde Law Lanza “Inmigo”: La Primera App Migratoria con Inteligencia Artificial al Servicio de los Inmigrantes en EE. UU.

Verde Law anuncia el lanzamiento de Inmigo, una aplicación móvil innovadora creada para simplificar y humanizar el proceso migratorio en Estados Unidos. Disponible en inglés y español, la app ofrece asistencia migratoria con inteligencia artificial las 24 horas, directamente desde el teléfono del usuario.

Desarrollada por Verde Law, Inmigo conecta la experiencia jurídica con la tecnología moderna para poner orientación confiable al alcance de todos. A través de un lenguaje claro y funciones interactivas, brinda seguridad, información y acompañamiento durante cada etapa del proceso migratorio.

Con Inmigo, los usuarios pueden hacer preguntas, tomar fotos de documentos para recibir explicaciones inmediatas, rastrear el estatus de sus casos y aprender sobre sus derechos. Cuando se necesita representación profesional, la app permite conectarse con abogados de inmigración certificados.

“Nuestra misión con Inmigo es brindar ayuda migratoria confiable y accesible para todos, en cualquier momento,” comentó Rafael Verde, fundador y abogado principal de Verde Law. “Queremos que las personas inmigrantes tomen decisiones informadas, sin miedo ni confusión.”

El lanzamiento de Inmigo marca un paso decisivo en la modernización de los servicios migratorios. Al combinar inteligencia artificial con conocimiento legal, Verde Law ofrece orientación práctica sobre asilo, visas, peticiones familiares y ciudadanía.

Disponible de forma gratuita en iOS y Android, Inmigo refleja el compromiso de Verde Law con la justicia, la inclusión y la innovación.

“Inmigo representa los valores de nuestra firma,” afirmó Francesca Ortega, Directora de Mercadeo. “Es más que una aplicación: es un compañero de confianza en el camino hacia un futuro más seguro.”

Más información en www.inmigo.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.