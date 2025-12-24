Investment in New Indoor Clay Tennis Court Tech Proves Successful

CBS redclayiowa.com Interview Germany Indoor ATP

RedClay USA announces their first indoor tennis courts have proven super successful after one year: "Treated" clay topping never needs water, no maintenance.

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedClay USA announces their successful first full year results of their indoor RedClay Elegante' tennis courts. The immediate player and owner approval grew into mass clay tennis hysteria from the initial 2024 installs in the mid-west.

Based on the exemplary feedback, (including from NCAA D1 tennis teams), several more indoor facilities are now scheduled for 2026 completion. RCUSA and LUMEN.us together offer full design and development of not only the innovative RedClay courts that require no maintenance or watering, but also complete turn-key tennis facilities.

As the leading American consulting group for indoor clay tennis facilities, RCUSA/LUMEN is also pleased to list locations currently under development at: Hackensack, NJ; Bellingham, WA; Traverse City, MI; Tampa, FL; Chicago, IL; Jacksonville, FL; Sarasota, FL.

RCUSA CEO BJ Osterberg states, "I believe our indoor RedClay court technology can now be described as the great future of indoor American tennis - real clay with NO maintenance expense. Putting all our kids on clay. Keeping our seniors on the tennis courts, and not losing them to pickleball. All this, as tennis increasingly moves indoors, particularly at tournaments and for teaching in disagreeable weather. Hello?...USTA...we're here!"

RCUSA is the exclusive builders of the indoor RedClay Elegante' brand courts in the USA. Their equally appealing outdoor version is RedClay Forte'.

"With our RedClay, we have a home run. Now American tennis can continue to safely invest in our indoor clay, forever redefining the American tennis landscape. Developed in Europe 20 years ago, perfected here, and available now coast to coast," adds Osterberg, "The same RedClay as used at the Porsche WTA Grand Prix for 15 years." See Instagram star former D1-player Jordaan Ashley, on her IG reel here, describing her RedClay surprise. @jordaanashley.

Please direct all general inquiries and facility investment opportunities to info@redclayusa.com; and to info@redclaywa.com for Bellingham, Washington information; and redclayiowa.com.

Contact: BJ Osterberg; brianosterberg@redclayusa.com; PH: 231 622 1869

